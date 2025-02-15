Rachel Maddow Sort of 'Clarifies' Her Reporting on That Tesla Contract Awarded Under...
'Do You Hear Yourselves?' Mother Jones Raises the Alarm That Science Will END Without DEI Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 15, 2025
ImgFlip

As Donald Trump runs roughshod over DEI (and rightly so), the Left's objections to the dismantling of actual system racism get more and more hysterical.

Mother Jones contributed to the insanity with this gem:

They write:

Early medical care during pregnancy can prevent complications, and lead to healthier babies and parents-to-be. In 2022, Evangeline Warren, a sociology PhD student at Ohio State University, received a 'diversity supplement' grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study medical mistrust among pregnant people. Over two years, she interviewed dozens of patients across Ohio who’d expressed discomfort about going to the doctor—gathering information which, she hopes, will improve medical visits, and ultimately, save lives.

Yet if she applied for this project in 2025, it’s unclear if it ever would happen. The NIH grant she’d received, which had been around since 1989, is typically given to hundreds of researchers every year to supplement ongoing NIH-funded research and support underrepresented groups’ participation in the sciences. (In her application, for instance, Warren flagged that she is multiracial and has a disability.)

But within days of Donald Trump’s second stint as president, the NIH removed or altered webpages about the diversity supplement program and stopped accepting applications, marking the grant as expired,' only to apparently reinstate them later—sparking concern about the future of the program. (NIH didn’t respond to a request for comment from Mother Jones.)

The only driving factor behind scientific research should be science. Not race, not disability, not gender.

SCIENCE.

Understand that Mother Jones is mad not because science will be harmed, but because the Left will not be able to use 'follow the science' as a cudgel for their political agenda. 

Not worth the paper its written on.

Yes. The Left is very racist, and they think that certain groups can't excel without government intervention and DEI mandates.

They do not hear themselves.

