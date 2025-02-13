Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners

Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 13, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

Oh, look. The 'punch a Nazi' crowd has added property damage and vandalism to its repertoire.

Tesla owners in Northern California received threatening letters from a group demanding they sell their cars or face an 'open season' on them.

It's terrorism.

Where's Gavin Newsom? Where's Karen Bass? Where are all the Democrats decrying these threats of violence?

And it wasn't just posted to Reddit.

Wow.

That is the safest bet ever.

This should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That's the only way this stops.

The Left always, invariably, eats their own.

No matter how woke you are, no matter how eco-conscious you are, all you're doing is making sure the Left eats you last.

Remember when the Tesla cyber truck exploded outside the Trump hotel in Vegas, and Musk's team was able to run diagnostics on it in a matter of hours?

Good luck, Lefties.

By design.

Total mystery as to why they're losing.

Total mystery.

They're confident DAs and authorities won't even arrest them.

This is who they are. Never forget that.

