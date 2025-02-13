Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners

Oh, look. The 'punch a Nazi' crowd has added property damage and vandalism to its repertoire.

Tesla owners in Northern California received threatening letters from a group demanding they sell their cars or face an 'open season' on them.

It's terrorism.

Where's Gavin Newsom? Where's Karen Bass? Where are all the Democrats decrying these threats of violence?

And it wasn't just posted to Reddit.

Some Tesla owners are receiving threats to sell their vehicles or else they'll be vandalized. Owners in Humboldt County had bricks with notes left on their cars last week. The group behind the threat calls itself "Students Against Nazi Extremism." https://t.co/YPlQnBdUpq pic.twitter.com/VDnuOpkYv7 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 12, 2025

Wow.

What’s the over/under that this individual drives a Volkswagen? — The Fat Electrician (@Fat_Electrician) February 13, 2025

That is the safest bet ever.

@FBI @Kash_Patel @AGPamBondi I would think the original Reddit post can only be considered terrorism and that someone should be finding the OP and prosecuting them within an inch of their life — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) February 13, 2025

This should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. That's the only way this stops.

Okay so let me get this straight.



The wing of politics that is the most fervently environmentalist...



Is going to start targeting people who bought from the only currently successful entirely electric car manufacturer.



Did I get that right?

Is the left still eating it's own? — Phontomen (@Phontomen) February 13, 2025

The Left always, invariably, eats their own.

No matter how woke you are, no matter how eco-conscious you are, all you're doing is making sure the Left eats you last.

Won't it be funny when they realize that those cars have more cameras than God?

The mere act of vandalizing one of those would record enough evidence to lock them up for years. pic.twitter.com/hlzh4aXQ7Q — Sammy El (@el_samiel) February 13, 2025

Remember when the Tesla cyber truck exploded outside the Trump hotel in Vegas, and Musk's team was able to run diagnostics on it in a matter of hours?

Good luck, Lefties.

The ignorance of these people is stunning. Target vehicles already bought and paid for because CNN told you Elon Musk is an actual Nazi. Half of this country is so easily manipulated by the media it's alarming. They have no ability to think or reason for themselves. https://t.co/uAkNtD9joD — Raoul Duke (@XRaoulDuke) February 13, 2025

By design.

Democrats radicalized their base so much that they're threatening people for supporting a company that is producing the type of cars they want everyone to have.



Yet people wonder why Democrats are losing? https://t.co/x9JUXEQmBw — Real Political Data (@RealPData) February 13, 2025

Total mystery as to why they're losing.

Total mystery.

Promote “Tesla Open Season” to oblivion then watch them all find out the hard way about the 360° camera 😂 https://t.co/aCzi66GrfG — clinenotklein (@andrewnotcalvin) February 13, 2025

They're confident DAs and authorities won't even arrest them.

For all that talk about 'threats' to democracy... this is what they're really like when they are denied power. https://t.co/68Hs0U7uc4 — Wes Walker (@Republicanuck) February 13, 2025

This is who they are. Never forget that.