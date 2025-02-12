Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite Efforts of DOGE

The federal government's fiscal situation is dire. We're $36 trillion in debt, and that number grows by another $1 trillion every 100 days.

Cutting spending and balancing the budget is vital. If we don't do that, the economy -- including Social Security and Medicare -- will collapse and things will get very, very ugly.

Here's a graphic that illustrates exactly what's going on:

Anyone else find this deeply disturbing—even with the @DOGE numbers providing a glimmer of hope?

pic.twitter.com/98ROzyKppO — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 12, 2025

Disturbing is putting it mildly.

The DOGE numbers aren’t real yet and wouldn’t provide a glimmer of hope even if they were



They are barely a drop in the bucket



The hope isn’t in the numbers but in the fact that they seem serious about cutting — Pudge (@pudgenet) February 12, 2025

Congress needs to start passing legislation on spending.

It is suppose to be alarming. They are trying to turn our country into dust without ever firing a bullet. — Lisa (@lalalainsd) February 12, 2025

Exactly this.

DOGE is a very temporary fix without Congress getting off their butts and finishing the job. Republicans are going to piss away their majority and before we know it things will be right back where they were. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 12, 2025

As we said earlier: get on it, Congress.

Yes how about this on March 6, 2023 is the top picture on the bottom is currently on February 11, 2025!! There has been 5 Trillion dollars added to our National debt this is unsustainable for America!! pic.twitter.com/K0YkjMt5OH — Cleanman007 (@MrClean00007) February 12, 2025

Unsustainable is putting it mildly.

The Debt Clock is terrifying https://t.co/vULgdgiBgn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

The debt clock is absolutely terrifying.

What is the difference between debt per citizen vs debt per tax payer? https://t.co/yPCb3KxNvw — Mike (@Fuctupmind) February 12, 2025

'Debt per citizen' includes children and those who don't pay taxes.

Actually, I don’t find this terrifying at all. If you pay attention to the debt clock over the last few years, it was moving upwards quite quickly compared to now it is almost moving in a snail pace. I can’t wait to see this dept clock start moving in reverse. https://t.co/UiNynWgTvN — ☘️ℜ𝔢𝔡 𝔚𝔥𝔦𝔱𝔢 & 𝔅𝔩𝔲𝔢 𝔅𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔡𝔢𝔡🇺🇸 (@michael_white00) February 12, 2025

There's the silver lining in all this.

We will be thrilled to see it going in reverse.