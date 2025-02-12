Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite Efforts of DOGE

Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 12, 2025
Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP

The federal government's fiscal situation is dire. We're $36 trillion in debt, and that number grows by another $1 trillion every 100 days.

Cutting spending and balancing the budget is vital. If we don't do that, the economy -- including Social Security and Medicare -- will collapse and things will get very, very ugly.

Here's a graphic that illustrates exactly what's going on:

Disturbing is putting it mildly.

Congress needs to start passing legislation on spending.

Exactly this.

As we said earlier: get on it, Congress.

Unsustainable is putting it mildly.

The debt clock is absolutely terrifying.

'Debt per citizen' includes children and those who don't pay taxes.

There's the silver lining in all this.

We will be thrilled to see it going in reverse.

