A Puppet of the NGOs: Insightful Thread Points to the REAL Problem With USAID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We've talked a lot about USAID here at Twitchy over the past month, and with good reason. It is a network of Left-wing NGOs, media outlets, and hangers-on taking tons of our tax dollars and using it to fortify their agendas across the globe.

Yesterday, Bill Ackman pointed out that the government uses those NGOs to circumvent laws. As this writer noted back at the start of February, USAID was used to fortify a network of Lefties, giving them the resources to survive being out of power and to hit the ground running when elected to office. 

It's important to keep that last part in mind as people accuse the Left of wanting a kleptocracy because that's not quite right. Yeah, a lot of them have made bank on this, but the actual purpose of USAID and massive government spending is less about personal enrichment and more about something nefarious.

Remember when Obama wanted his citizen force? That's this.

Correct. Power consists of more than money.

This is a good point.

And we can let those private donors do it. Taking away an almost limitless pool of taxpayer funds will still harm these NGOs.

In other words, this is just the start.  DOGE is only scratching the surface of dismantling the Left and their agenda, but we're confident they'll dig deeper.

