Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption...
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump...
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her...
A Puppet of the NGOs: Insightful Thread Points to the REAL Problem With...
PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump...
Dems Plan Elon Musk Impeachment While Media Panics Over 'Constitutional Crisis'
'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutiona...
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and...
Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz'...
Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just...
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big...
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampie...
VIP
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a...

Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:10 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Senator Markwayne Mullin offers an update on the confirmation hearings for some of President Donald Trump's remaining Cabinet picks, saying three big confirmations are happening in the next 72 hours:

Advertisement

Good.

We appreciate them.

The Dems are absolutely unhinged.

Absolutely. We need Patel at the FBI, given the leaks about ICE and January 6 nonsense.

Recommended

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She will serve our country well.

Roaches have to hide when the lights are turned on. That's why.

It is incredibly easy to keep constituents and voters updated, and yet so few do it.

Yes, it is.

Tags: CONFIRMATION CONFIRMATION HEARING SENATE TULSI GABBARD ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption Is 'Taking Us Back'
Amy Curtis
PANIC Setting In --> Sen. Mark Warner Calls Statewide Town Hall About Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Listen)
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her Wampum Fund (Watch)
Sam J.
'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch
Sam J.
Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement