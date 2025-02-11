Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes

Senator Markwayne Mullin offers an update on the confirmation hearings for some of President Donald Trump's remaining Cabinet picks, saying three big confirmations are happening in the next 72 hours:

🚨 TONIGHT: we will confirm @TulsiGabbard as your Director of National Intelligence. Then, we'll immediately move to put Bobby on the clock and confirm him on Thurs. @Kash_Patel will get a @SenJudiciaryGOP vote on Thurs. As promised, I'll keep you updated best I can. — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 11, 2025

Good.

Thanks for the updates, man! — garbage (@PalaceOfStone) February 11, 2025

We appreciate them.

Thank you Senator Mullin.



I assume @LeaderJohnThune is trying to get them to yield the 30 hours.



This nonsense needs to stop so the remaining nominees can get to work.



The GOP has the vote so this is all just childish tantrums by the Dems.



They’re all unhinged at this… — Turn🇺🇸Massachusetts 🇺🇸RED (@Cfojs) February 11, 2025

The Dems are absolutely unhinged.

Time to stay the weekend to get Kash through!!!

If there was ever a time we needed the FBI Director, it’s now!!!! — your Name (@1221Takeitaway) February 11, 2025

Absolutely. We need Patel at the FBI, given the leaks about ICE and January 6 nonsense.

She will serve our country well.

Thank you for the transparency. Not sure why this is such a sensitive topic to left-leaning ideology. — Mack Benz (@HospitalityMack) February 11, 2025

Roaches have to hide when the lights are turned on. That's why.

I wish more were as transparent as this guy. Keeping people up to date where they are in the process and explaining why. https://t.co/04BOncDZZs — Greg Hill (@Gr3g603) February 11, 2025

It is incredibly easy to keep constituents and voters updated, and yet so few do it.

An update to be excited about https://t.co/LvXSr3m7Sw — Matthew Roterdam (@RoterdamMatthew) February 11, 2025

Yes, it is.