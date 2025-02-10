Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 10, 2025
One of the most ridiculous things to come out of the woke Left is this notion of the girl boss: a girl who not only can do anything a man does but does it better and without flaw, never needing a man's help. It's maddening and part of why so many recent television shows and movies do so poorly. No one is interested in such one-dimensional characters.

So, when Nike ran this ad during the Super Bowl, it raised eyebrows:

Cringe alert!

This is where we remind you the professional American women's soccer team lost to teenage boys.

Glad we weren't the only ones who immediately thought of this.

There's a gender disparity in sports. Acknowledging this is not bad. 

Yet they did not.

Businesses do this all the time: they cater to a small segment of the population that isn't their customer base while alienating their actual customer base.

And then they wonder why they fail.

Said no one, ever.

They'll learn. Eventually.

A 17-year-old girl was left partially paralyzed and with brain damage after a boy spiked a volleyball into her face.

Imagine what a full-body tackle would do.

It's so 2024.

All of this.

Classic bullying logic.

