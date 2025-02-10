Everyone Is FED UP With Woke Girl Boss Ad Nike Aired During the Super Bowl

One of the most ridiculous things to come out of the woke Left is this notion of the girl boss: a girl who not only can do anything a man does but does it better and without flaw, never needing a man's help. It's maddening and part of why so many recent television shows and movies do so poorly. No one is interested in such one-dimensional characters.

So, when Nike ran this ad during the Super Bowl, it raised eyebrows:

NFL ran this ad where a black girl takes on an entire team of male athletes: pic.twitter.com/MYlbAWwu9t — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 10, 2025

Cringe alert!

I hate this ad with all my heart. We know we can’t compete against a team of men.



It’s a lie.



And it’s a slap in the face of every phenomenal female athlete.



Women’s sports is about female excellence. Leave the men out of this. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) February 10, 2025

This is where we remind you the professional American women's soccer team lost to teenage boys.

Meanwhile, back in reality, the national US Women's soccer team is beaten by an under-15's boys squad:https://t.co/KI3mOMR9o9 — Ma Deuce (@MachineGoPing) February 10, 2025

Glad we weren't the only ones who immediately thought of this.

There's a gender disparity in sports. Acknowledging this is not bad.

If the NFL truly believes in the principles behind this ad, they would have canceled last night’s SB and showed us a women’s flag football event instead. — Johnny Moline 🐊 🌴🦩🦎 (@johnmccumber) February 10, 2025

Yet they did not.

Why would you want to alienate the 50% of the potential audience that already likes football, by making them feel like they are every ism in the book? — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) February 10, 2025

Businesses do this all the time: they cater to a small segment of the population that isn't their customer base while alienating their actual customer base.

And then they wonder why they fail.

Said no one, ever.

Peak cringe



Commercials are still as woke as ever.



They still haven't figured out that America rejected this BS back in November. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) February 10, 2025

They'll learn. Eventually.

Just like women should not be in combat, women should not play football.



The idea that a girl could out juke a whole team of boys athletes is laughable on the face of it. They are faster, stronger. If one of the were to really tackle her properly, the would injure her badly. https://t.co/ev1E2lEPgQ — κρῠπτός (@_kruptos) February 10, 2025

A 17-year-old girl was left partially paralyzed and with brain damage after a boy spiked a volleyball into her face.

Imagine what a full-body tackle would do.

They can’t stop themselves but this already feels like a relic



Like watching Soviet propaganda in 1988 https://t.co/HW0TCgyUa7 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 10, 2025

It's so 2024.

I wish the ad had just shown actual female athletes playing flag football instead of pretending this girl could take on the HS jocks. We don't need to compare women to men to celebrate female athletic excellence. https://t.co/eoVSsktReP — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) February 10, 2025

All of this.

The real message here is “females can beat males, therefore trans athletes belong because real female athletes will stop whining about fairness and beat them.”



Classic bullying logic. https://t.co/EVrqCqNVXG — Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) February 10, 2025

Classic bullying logic.