The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 10, 2025
ImgFlip

Okay, this is a really cool little tool. If you want daily updates on the work DOGE is doing, go here, to the tracker set up to show us how much waste Elon Musk's team has found and what it means for us. As it points out, it's not official data (yet), but it's a good start.

Here's some more wasteful spending concerning media outlets like The New York Times and the Associated Press:

We've already told you the AP is getting millions from the government. So is Politico.

So it's not surprising that other media outlets are on the take.

Frankly, the USAID funding is probably what's keeping some of these outlets afloat. Which is why Elon Musk is wildly unpopular in Democratic circles.

This incestuous relationship between the government and media is problematic because our tax dollars shouldn't go to prop up media outlets that can't stand on their own, and -- more importantly -- because it turns these outlets in to Pravda on steroids.

The New York Times, Politico, and the AP are just the propaganda wing of the DNC. And the more money they get from the government, the more they shill for the government.

Trump and Musk are breaking that toxic cycle.

WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From on NIH Funding
Amy Curtis
Right. We see what you did there.

This right here is what cope looks like.

There's no reason for the government to fork over millions for subscriptions. It's all a scam.

Yes, they should be.

And if these media outlets fold. Oh well.

As they gladly told oil and gas industry workers: learn to code.

Of course, they were absolutely subsidies.

That's why the Left is so freaked out about the gravy train coming to an end.

They're unnecessary. Cut this spending.

It seems, at a minimum, to be a massive conflict of interest.

The 'free press' has never been so expensive.

Totally legit.

Not.

