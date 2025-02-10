The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions

Okay, this is a really cool little tool. If you want daily updates on the work DOGE is doing, go here, to the tracker set up to show us how much waste Elon Musk's team has found and what it means for us. As it points out, it's not official data (yet), but it's a good start.

Here's some more wasteful spending concerning media outlets like The New York Times and the Associated Press:

Now we can track ⁦@DOGE⁩ progress daily. Seeing $40m for nyt which implies 800k subscriptions without any discounts. Its not even clear what the $20m for AP would have purchased since they are a free news service. pic.twitter.com/f0Yqtwmu5H — mark pincus - e/acc (@markpinc) February 10, 2025

We've already told you the AP is getting millions from the government. So is Politico.

So it's not surprising that other media outlets are on the take.

Frankly, the USAID funding is probably what's keeping some of these outlets afloat. Which is why Elon Musk is wildly unpopular in Democratic circles.

This incestuous relationship between the government and media is problematic because our tax dollars shouldn't go to prop up media outlets that can't stand on their own, and -- more importantly -- because it turns these outlets in to Pravda on steroids.

The New York Times, Politico, and the AP are just the propaganda wing of the DNC. And the more money they get from the government, the more they shill for the government.

Trump and Musk are breaking that toxic cycle.

I just assumed those were payments for the highest subscription level - the one where you can create whatever news you like. — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux36) February 10, 2025

Right. We see what you did there.

lol this is so moronic you do realize that the AP, like every other newswire service whether its Reuters or Bloomberg, has a paid subscription service right? that's like saying why do hedge funds pay for Bloomberg terminals — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 10, 2025

This right here is what cope looks like.

There's no reason for the government to fork over millions for subscriptions. It's all a scam.

Imagine paying $800K for a subscription to a news media outlet.



It's impossible.. This is 100% fraud.



People should be put in prison for this. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) February 10, 2025

Yes, they should be.

And if these media outlets fold. Oh well.

As they gladly told oil and gas industry workers: learn to code.

The USAID grants were subsidizing the existence of these media outlets through the subscriptions. Perhaps the whole idea of a paywall in general was to prop up failing left-wing media by the government. Employees weren’t using the subscriptions, the subscriptions were a subsidy. — Kerry (@kerrychalpin) February 10, 2025

Of course, they were absolutely subsidies.

That's why the Left is so freaked out about the gravy train coming to an end.

Yeah, it’s crazy.



My rough guess is that there are tens of millions of media & software subscriptions that are unnecessary in the government. https://t.co/Yd4cmZlyf9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

They're unnecessary. Cut this spending.

It should be illegal for the government to pay for @nytimes subscriptions. If government employees want a subscription to the New York Times they should pay for it out of their own pocket.



Same with any other non-essential subscriptions or services. https://t.co/ohuHKTAyYa — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) February 10, 2025

It seems, at a minimum, to be a massive conflict of interest.

Enjoy your “free press”, and some other interesting things here https://t.co/LXeEOx7PAr — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) February 10, 2025

The 'free press' has never been so expensive.

800,000 subscriptions for NYT. $20m for AP. $8m for Politico.



Totally legit. https://t.co/oKLG4ndMgK — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 10, 2025

Totally legit.

Not.