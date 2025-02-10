WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From...
Keir Starmer Brags About Being First Prime Minister to Take HIV Test and X Has ALL the Questions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 10, 2025
imgflip

We have a lot of questions about this story. It's HIV Testing Week in the U.K., apparently, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer went on the BBC to take an HIV test. This makes him the first Prime Minister to have done this.

WATCH:

More from The Independent:

Sir Keir Starmer has become the first western prime minister to take a public HIV test in an effort to destigmatise testing for the virus.

Ahead of HIV Testing Week, which starts on Monday, the Prime Minister took an at-home test at 10 Downing Street alongside soul singer Beverley Knight.

He said: 'It’s really important to do it and I’m really pleased to be able to do it. It’s very easy, very quick.'

According to Google, HIV rates have decreased overall from the peak in 2014, but saw a 46% increase in 2023 (compared to 2022).

Just seems an odd thing to publicize. And this writer isn't sure getting on TV and saying you're the first Prime Minister to take an HIV test -- a disease contracted by very specific risky behaviors -- is the win Starmer thinks it is.

He'd have failed that test.

He'd fail that one, too.

Excellent question.

Yeah, it's HIV Testing Week, but what's changed to cause rates to go up between 2022 and 2023?

As we said above.

Quite the contrast, no?

Safe bet.

Is zero a valid score on an IQ test? Asking for the British Prime Minister.

This is also taking away testing from those who might actually need it.

A very un-funny joke.

