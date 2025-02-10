Keir Starmer Brags About Being First Prime Minister to Take HIV Test and X Has ALL the Questions

We have a lot of questions about this story. It's HIV Testing Week in the U.K., apparently, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer went on the BBC to take an HIV test. This makes him the first Prime Minister to have done this.

British PM Keir Starmer announces he has taken a HIV test:



“I did a HIV test. It’s really simple. It’s really painless…I found out today that I’m the first Prime Minister to have done this.”



pic.twitter.com/QbT5CGaVEf — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 10, 2025

More from The Independent:

Sir Keir Starmer has become the first western prime minister to take a public HIV test in an effort to destigmatise testing for the virus. Ahead of HIV Testing Week, which starts on Monday, the Prime Minister took an at-home test at 10 Downing Street alongside soul singer Beverley Knight. He said: 'It’s really important to do it and I’m really pleased to be able to do it. It’s very easy, very quick.'

According to Google, HIV rates have decreased overall from the peak in 2014, but saw a 46% increase in 2023 (compared to 2022).

Just seems an odd thing to publicize. And this writer isn't sure getting on TV and saying you're the first Prime Minister to take an HIV test -- a disease contracted by very specific risky behaviors -- is the win Starmer thinks it is.

He'd have been better off taking a personality test, see if he actually has one! — Christian Farrell (@christianjfarr1) February 10, 2025

He'd have failed that test.

He should take a IQ test. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) February 10, 2025

He'd fail that one, too.

I wonder why they’re suddenly deciding to push / publicise / raise awareness, of HIV tests? What’s changed — Giles P (@DakkersGP) February 10, 2025

Excellent question.

Yeah, it's HIV Testing Week, but what's changed to cause rates to go up between 2022 and 2023?

Of course he's the first PM to do this!!! No PM has ever suspected they might be HIV positive, FFS.



The world we live in... *sigh* — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) February 10, 2025

As we said above.

President Trump was the first sitting President to attend The Super Bowl, & the head of the UK government is bragging about getting tested for HIV… Two-tier Keir has got to go. — infoaddict (@MadyP6139) February 10, 2025

Quite the contrast, no?

I would guess most Prime Ministers haven't been having anonymous gay sex or sharing needles with a random hobo behind a bar. https://t.co/p74GfROAL3 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 10, 2025

Safe bet.

No one asked for an HIV test, they wanted an IQ test. https://t.co/mI9KXdGElK — Joseph Bellofatto (@JoeBellofatto) February 10, 2025

Is zero a valid score on an IQ test? Asking for the British Prime Minister.

Why? Why would anyone take an HIV test? Unless they have had unprotected sex with unknown people, shared needles or had a blood transfusion and had concerns? https://t.co/SnmnxsnyEH — LJ🌸 (@LaurenJ77) February 10, 2025

This is also taking away testing from those who might actually need it.

Why would the PM take an HIV test and make it public? Is this normal behaviour? Is this what the majority of Brits are concerned about - that Starmer isn't HIV positive? What a f**king joke this man is. https://t.co/C26KdiJPy9 — Six-String-Picker (@picker_six1253) February 10, 2025

A very un-funny joke.