Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trum...
Paging Pam Bondi: Preacher Calls for Violence in Response to DOGE 'Stealing' Social...
Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's '...
CLAWBACK: Elon Musk's DOGE Team Dug Up MILLIONS in FEMA Funds Going to...
BACKFIRE Alert! Rep Claims This Post From Musk Proves Trump and DOGE Are...
VIP
Time to Shut Down the RACIST Department of Education (I Said What I...
Joe & Mika Rage: Liberal Media Melts Down When Trump Takes Control!
'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump...
Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY...
WHOA: Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Damning Questions ... for...
'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems...
The Ladies of 'The View' Claim Trump Has a Diabolical Plot to Ban...
Chaos? Congressman Wesley Hunt Is Loving It.

A Penny for Your Thoughts: Donald Trump Orders Treasury to Stop Producing Obsolete Coin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

While everyone was busy watching the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump decided to make the penny a thing of the past.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he was ordering a stoppage of production of the copper one-cent coin:

Advertisement

New pennies wouldn't be minted, but old ones would remain in circulation.

Heh.

He'll remain on the five-dollar bill.

This would not surprise us at all.

Recommended

'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Most Americans seem to be.

Impeccable timing.

Yeah, that's a Democrat praising Trump over this.

This writer even double-checked to confirm it's that Jared Polis, governor of Colorado.

It's time to let it go. We'll adjust.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MONEY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Paging Pam Bondi: Preacher Calls for Violence in Response to DOGE 'Stealing' Social Security
Grateful Calvin
Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's 'Brainchild'
Sam J.
Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched It
Doug P.
Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trump Rant (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement