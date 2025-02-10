A Penny for Your Thoughts: Donald Trump Orders Treasury to Stop Producing Obsolete Coin

While everyone was busy watching the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump decided to make the penny a thing of the past.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he was ordering a stoppage of production of the copper one-cent coin:

For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 10, 2025

New pennies wouldn't be minted, but old ones would remain in circulation.

BREAKING: Federal Judge Orders Trump To Keep Making Pennies



(Not yet, just trying to get ahead of the news) — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) February 10, 2025

Then we need to put Lincoln on another denomination. We can't get rid of Lincoln just because of the inflation and the Fed printing money. Nope. Keep Lincoln on something. — Seaforde1 (@Seaforde1) February 10, 2025

He'll remain on the five-dollar bill.

"He's canceling the coin that has Lincoln on it, the President who freed slaves!"

"He's canceling the only brown coin in the treasury, but keeping all the white ones!"

"He's canceling the coin that poor people can afford, but leaving all the coins that rich people use!" — Squid58 (@58Squid) February 10, 2025

This would not surprise us at all.

I've got about a ten year supply of pennies sitting in a jar, so I'm okay with this. — Worst_Episode_Eva ☕ (@WorstEpisodeEva) February 10, 2025

Most Americans seem to be.

On the anniversary of the penny profile pic. https://t.co/QERwS7jQxo pic.twitter.com/NgTdaBMcc9 — SteveB (@SteveBquitsugar) February 10, 2025

Impeccable timing.

As well as saving taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, there are major environmental benefits to eliminating the penny. This is a great move. https://t.co/UVSjc5YbPF — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 10, 2025

Yeah, that's a Democrat praising Trump over this.

This writer even double-checked to confirm it's that Jared Polis, governor of Colorado.

Fun fact: It costs 3.07 cents to make a penny. We make several billion every year—and data show the vast majority are never spent. There are hundreds of billions of these useless coins floating around the U.S. for no good reason.



Abolish the penny. https://t.co/KZFF2Rg6bq — Billy Binion (@billybinion) February 10, 2025

It's time to let it go. We'll adjust.