'Wankers!' Dean Cain and X Absolutely WRECK DC Comics Fan Account for Deceptive Editing of Superman Pic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 10, 2025
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Over the weekend, fans of all things nerd descended on Orlando for Megacon. 

One of the events was a panel on the many faces of Superman, and it featured several actors who have portrayed the caped hero over the years.

This writer is a little jealous she couldn't be there because how awesome would it have been to see six guys who played Superman? Pretty darn awesome.

But if you're from the DCU Updates X account, you clearly believed there were only five Superman actors in attendance.

They selectively cropped this picture to omit Dean Cain, who portrayed Superman on television's 'Lois & Clark' in the 1990s

We can all guess why.

They even credited Screen Rant with the original image, which includes Cain:

Fans didn't waste any time dragging the DCU Updates account for this blatant omission.

Sure is.

It is not working out well for them, at all.

They are soooo petty.

That, too. Childish to the core.

Undoubtedly, it's because Cain is a vocal conservative.

DCU Updates would do well to understand the days of blacklisting conservatives is over.

We cannot trust them.

He was a solid Superman.

They did, but they were corrected by basically everyone on X.

And yeah, they're wankers.

