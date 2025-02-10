'Wankers!' Dean Cain and X Absolutely WRECK DC Comics Fan Account for Deceptive Editing of Superman Pic

Over the weekend, fans of all things nerd descended on Orlando for Megacon.

One of the events was a panel on the many faces of Superman, and it featured several actors who have portrayed the caped hero over the years.

This writer is a little jealous she couldn't be there because how awesome would it have been to see six guys who played Superman? Pretty darn awesome.

But if you're from the DCU Updates X account, you clearly believed there were only five Superman actors in attendance.

The Many faces of Superman! pic.twitter.com/H0W2OMitXW — DCU Updates (@dcuworld) February 9, 2025

They selectively cropped this picture to omit Dean Cain, who portrayed Superman on television's 'Lois & Clark' in the 1990s

We can all guess why.

They even credited Screen Rant with the original image, which includes Cain:

The many faces of Superman - this one’s special since it’s from our #MegaconOrlando panel. pic.twitter.com/Mo9qjtT4GZ — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 8, 2025

Fans didn't waste any time dragging the DCU Updates account for this blatant omission.

You cut out Dean Cain, but kept the drunk driver. Your communism is showing. — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) February 10, 2025

Sure is.

You cut @RealDeanCain out of the picture?



For real?



This isnt going to work out well for you. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 10, 2025

It is not working out well for them, at all.

Shoutout to the legend himself @RealDeanCain who you cropped out of the picture like a petty child. pic.twitter.com/ABNnpu120f — Isaac556x45 ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Isaac556x45) February 10, 2025

They are soooo petty.

You’re just a bunch of pathetic children. — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) February 10, 2025

That, too. Childish to the core.

Undoubtedly, it's because Cain is a vocal conservative.

DCU Updates would do well to understand the days of blacklisting conservatives is over.

How can anyone trust you for DCU updates when you have proven to be unreliable, petty and biased by cropping out @RealDeanCain https://t.co/M036afrVBe pic.twitter.com/4LGNxL9bwV — FilmComicsExplained (@FCExplained) February 10, 2025

We cannot trust them.

Your stupidity is showing by cropping out Dean Cain. He was the Superman I and many others were first introduced to. Don't disrespect one of the greatest. https://t.co/XujDR09ubz pic.twitter.com/yV7i7OdJB6 — Lily* (@300mirrors) February 10, 2025

He was a solid Superman.

Wankers. Did cut me out! 🤣 https://t.co/BoaunBeEfY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) February 10, 2025

They did, but they were corrected by basically everyone on X.

And yeah, they're wankers.