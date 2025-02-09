Scientifically Illiterate and Petty Ohio Democrats Introduce 'Contraception Begins at Erection' Law

There's no dearth of stupid legislation in America. In Wisconsin, for example, it's technically illegal for a restaurant to serve apple pie without a slice of cheese.

Advertisement

That law is stupid and unenforceable. There are a lot of those laws at the state and federal level.

But this writer is hard-pressed to think of another proposed law that's as a) petty, b) stupid, and c) self-defeating as one being introduced in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers are preparing to introduce the "Contraception Begins at Erection Act," which would make it illegal for men to have sex without the intent to create a child.https://t.co/2kzMoeoy0Z — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) February 8, 2025

More from WKRC-TV:

Ohio lawmakers are preparing to introduce the 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act,' which would make it illegal for men to have sex without trying to create a child. Two Ohio representatives, Anita Somani and Tristan Rader, posted a video to Bluesky detailing their plan regarding the bill, which was first introduced in Mississippi by Senator Bradford Blackmon. 'Fair is fair, right?' Somani said in the video. 'If this legislature is so dedicated to regulating women's bodies and their access to contraceptives and abortion care then let's start policing men in the same way. After all, it does take two to tango, right?' 'Our bill would make it illegal to discharge semen or genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo,' she continued.

I guess Anita Somani and Tristan Rader don't realize they just passed a law that mandates women get pregnant and outlaws contraception for women.

It also carves out exceptions for LGBTQ people and masturbation, which reinforces the above point: they just created a law that mandates women get pregnant.

They also demonstrated that Democrats don't know how sex or conception works.

Good job, guys.

Also, with a Republican majority in state government, this law is going nowhere, anyway.

This is parody right? Why would our tax dollars and our representatives waste a second on this? — Porch Talk 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PorchTalk924) February 8, 2025

Because they are fundamentally petty, immature people.

Wait, this may also outlaw gay couples? I'm confused 😉 — JEOII (@JEOII) February 8, 2025

They made an exception for gay couples, because they realized how stupid this legislation is.

Damn near impossible to keep track of this lmao. We’re not worried at all — Saadiq (@3Diqq) February 9, 2025

Right?

Unenforceable, and given that it targets only a segment of society, likely discriminatory enough to get overturned in a court.

As soon as I read “Bluesky” I knew these “Ohio lawmakers” would be liberal nut jobs. — JuanQTaxpayer 🇺🇸 (@JuanQTaxpayer) February 8, 2025

Advertisement

Of course they are.

This is a parody bill put forth by democrats, not republicans https://t.co/ER86AzhOfd — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) February 9, 2025

Because Democrats are clowns.

The Democratic Party is so stupid, it’s easy to see how they lost to Donald Trump a second time https://t.co/wYEDnTve9o — Trev-The-Beast (@TrevTheBeast10) February 9, 2025

It's a total mystery as to why they lost to Donald Trump.

We'll never figure it out.

(Hahahah, just kidding, it's because they're stupid).

The woman who is introducing the bill is doing so as retaliation against the repeal of bodily autonomy laws



And by design this is an incredibly homophobic bill that is being played as a tit-for-tat political game https://t.co/EA2UXasvRh — Ðr.Nυɠɠυƚɾσɳ - Regenerating (@D33PLab) February 8, 2025

They realized how homophobic it was by carving out an exception for gay couples. Which then makes the law discriminatory. So they lose either way.

Don't allow yourself to be governed by scientifically ignorant clowns. Mock them.