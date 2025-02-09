VIP
'My Body, My Choice' Was Always a Lie
Scientifically Illiterate and Petty Ohio Democrats Introduce 'Contraception Begins at Erection' Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 09, 2025
ImgFlip

There's no dearth of stupid legislation in America. In Wisconsin, for example, it's technically illegal for a restaurant to serve apple pie without a slice of cheese.

That law is stupid and unenforceable. There are a lot of those laws at the state and federal level.

But this writer is hard-pressed to think of another proposed law that's as a) petty, b) stupid, and c) self-defeating as one being introduced in Ohio.

More from WKRC-TV:

Ohio lawmakers are preparing to introduce the 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act,' which would make it illegal for men to have sex without trying to create a child.

Two Ohio representatives, Anita Somani and Tristan Rader, posted a video to Bluesky detailing their plan regarding the bill, which was first introduced in Mississippi by Senator Bradford Blackmon.

'Fair is fair, right?' Somani said in the video. 'If this legislature is so dedicated to regulating women's bodies and their access to contraceptives and abortion care then let's start policing men in the same way. After all, it does take two to tango, right?'

'Our bill would make it illegal to discharge semen or genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo,' she continued.

I guess Anita Somani and Tristan Rader don't realize they just passed a law that mandates women get pregnant and outlaws contraception for women.

It also carves out exceptions for LGBTQ people and masturbation, which reinforces the above point: they just created a law that mandates women get pregnant.

They also demonstrated that Democrats don't know how sex or conception works. 

Good job, guys. 

Also, with a Republican majority in state government, this law is going nowhere, anyway.

Because they are fundamentally petty, immature people.

They made an exception for gay couples, because they realized how stupid this legislation is.

Right?

Unenforceable, and given that it targets only a segment of society, likely discriminatory enough to get overturned in a court.

Of course they are.

Because Democrats are clowns.

It's a total mystery as to why they lost to Donald Trump.

We'll never figure it out.

(Hahahah, just kidding, it's because they're stupid).

They realized how homophobic it was by carving out an exception for gay couples. Which then makes the law discriminatory. So they lose either way.

Don't allow yourself to be governed by scientifically ignorant clowns. Mock them.

