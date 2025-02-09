ALARMISM: U.N. Agency Warns MILLIONS WILL DIE If U.S. Cuts HIV/AIDS Funding

This is all so tiresome.

The rest of the world has no trouble demonizing America as evil imperial colonizers, racists, war-mongers, and xenophobes. But that loathing for America and Americans never, ever seems to expand to hating our tax dollars. They'll always welcome -- nay, demand -- we send them money.

Now that Donald Trump is back in office and cutting wasteful spending, the Left is hysterical and dramatic about it.

Like this, where a U.N. agency warns millions will die:

Dire warning: 6.3 million people can die from AIDS if US cuts funding https://t.co/awcgiwGfsM pic.twitter.com/1Gc6ZlrnHc — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2025

If you don't want to watch a video, here's more from Reuters:

More than six million people could die from HIV and AIDS in the next four years if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pulls its global funding for programmes, the United Nations AIDS agency said on Friday.

Although a waiver was placed on HIV/AIDS programmes in last month's U.S. foreign aid funding freeze, many concerns remained about the future of treatment programmes, the deputy executive director of UNAIDS told reporters in Geneva. Where's the rest of the world? Why can't they step up? If it's such a dire emergency, they'd be happy to do so, no?

This hysteria is despite waivers for HIV/AIDS programs. So they're disingenuous on top of being hysterical propagandists.

I've been given to understand this is a crisis brought on by continuing behavior?



At what point do people fend for themselves — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) February 8, 2025

Now that the spigot of taxpayer funds is being turned off.

Unpopular opinion:



If we keep saving people who have AIDS, they will keep spreading AIDS to more and more people. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) February 9, 2025

It's not wrong, though.

The US is not responsible for people in other countries who are being overly promiscuous. The host countries should be able to handle AIDS treatment themselves, as the US money initially given was not being accounted for properly and wasted. — segmentum (@segmentum1) February 8, 2025

And we've yet to see how much of this money actually got to the front lines of the issues they supposedly funded. How much actually went to AIDS prevention instead of lining the pockets of NGOs and their employees?

Here come the bleeding heart appeals. Sorry.



We're bankrupt. America has no more money right now.



Call Soros and Gates, they can help you. — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) February 8, 2025

$36 trillion in debt and counting.

Sounds like other countries are going to have to start footing the bill for their people. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 7, 2025

Yep.

perhaps someone other than the US taxpayers could pull their weight pic.twitter.com/XJ0EeJpH6G — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 7, 2025

That'd be lovely.

"People are going to die" schtick just doesn't work anymore. Sort out the fraud, fund the worthy causes. — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) February 7, 2025

All of this.

How is it that a country that is universally hated, thanks to media communists, the only thing that is holding the world together? I mean, even AIDS patients in other countries won’t survive if America stops writing checks. https://t.co/RritXdFtnK — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 9, 2025

Exactly our point. They hate us even as we're bankrolling them. Might as well let them hate us and save a few billion.

The primary response to this should be: why?



HIV has been manageable for decades now. We know how to stop the spread, the medications are available and testing is widely used.



Why is the US the only country funding these efforts? Why aren't countries managing this themselves? https://t.co/Cu7Lo21T1A — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 7, 2025

They're going to have to learn.

What part of “America doesn’t have the money” do people not understand? All the billionaires in the world can get together to privately start a fund. https://t.co/DaKYz7t6SR — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 8, 2025

It's time they paid their fair share, as the Left would say.