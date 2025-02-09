ALARMISM: U.N. Agency Warns MILLIONS WILL DIE If U.S. Cuts HIV/AIDS Funding

Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 09, 2025
Twitchy

This is all so tiresome.

The rest of the world has no trouble demonizing America as evil imperial colonizers, racists, war-mongers, and xenophobes. But that loathing for America and Americans never, ever seems to expand to hating our tax dollars. They'll always welcome -- nay, demand -- we send them money.

Now that Donald Trump is back in office and cutting wasteful spending, the Left is hysterical and dramatic about it.

Like this, where a U.N. agency warns millions will die:

If you don't want to watch a video, here's more from Reuters:

More than six million people could die from HIV and AIDS in the next four years if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pulls its global funding for programmes, the United Nations AIDS agency said on Friday.

Although a waiver was placed on HIV/AIDS programmes in last month's U.S. foreign aid funding freeze, many concerns remained about the future of treatment programmes, the deputy executive director of UNAIDS told reporters in Geneva.

Where's the rest of the world? Why can't they step up? If it's such a dire emergency, they'd be happy to do so, no?

This hysteria is despite waivers for HIV/AIDS programs. So they're disingenuous on top of being hysterical propagandists.

Now that the spigot of taxpayer funds is being turned off.

It's not wrong, though.

And we've yet to see how much of this money actually got to the front lines of the issues they supposedly funded. How much actually went to AIDS prevention instead of lining the pockets of NGOs and their employees?

$36 trillion in debt and counting.

Yep.

That'd be lovely.

All of this.

Exactly our point. They hate us even as we're bankrolling them. Might as well let them hate us and save a few billion.

They're going to have to learn.

It's time they paid their fair share, as the Left would say.

