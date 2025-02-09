CRY HARDER: Former Twitter Exec Whines to Jen Psaki About Elon Making Government Workers Justify Jobs

Working in government means never having to be held accountable or be good at your job. You can coast by on DEI or civil service protections and then retire with a taxpayer-funded pension.

In the real world, that doesn't happen. A person's job is dependent on their skill, productivity, and value to the company. And sometimes, even that's not enough -- a company goes belly-up and it doesn't matter how good an employee you are, you'll lose your job.

When oil and gas industry workers got laid off, media types sneered at them to 'learn to code.'

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and government employees are being made to justify their jobs, it's a five-alarm fire.

Watch a former Twitter exec whine to Jen Psaki about it:

NEW: Former Twitter executive says Musk made her print out code & stand in a line to justify her existence, says it's "insulting" that DOGE 'children' like Big Balls are doing the same in the federal gov.



What's insulting is that haircut.



"Multi-decade federal employees are… pic.twitter.com/yEn7j18p2o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

Let us get out our tiny violins.

Government is not a jobs program.

In other words... Federal employees are now subject to the things private sector workers have been dealing with for decades. pic.twitter.com/ppxK2QeEXh — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 9, 2025

Finally, equity.

It doesn't matter how long you've done something. If you're not effective at the job you need to go. If you're effective, you should have no issue proving it. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) February 9, 2025

Exactly.

It’s insulting that we’ve been paying thousands of employees ridiculous salaries for decades to invest our tax dollars into drag shows in Ecuador. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 9, 2025

They don't seem to care about our feelings.

It can be demoralizing and, yes, it can feel insulting. But, please, let’s stop acting like this has never happened before Elon Musk. Ask anyone who worked in the private sector who’s been interviewed by an “efficiency consultant.” — GretaS (@sasso333) February 9, 2025

Anyone who works in government has no idea what the private sector is like.

In the real world people get fired.



Government should be no different. — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) February 9, 2025

Exactly. They're supposed to be public servants, not a protected class.

I wish I could tell my boss my performance evaluation is insulting. — user not found (@incognitoshark) February 9, 2025

Technically, you could. You'd get fired for it, but you could.

An absolute boss of a meme.

Hear me out -I would happily watch MSNBC for hours on end if all they did was interview fired federal employees as tears streamed down their faces. MSNBC viewership numbers would explode. https://t.co/x9tTV4sHaR — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) February 9, 2025

So would we. Pass the popcorn.

The privilege and arrogance on display here is amazing. If you don’t like how you’re being managed, leave for a different company. Or actually stick your neck out and start your own. https://t.co/Sg1dOUepIV — Dan Shurtz (@danshurtz) February 9, 2025

Leftists can't create or build anything. So they mooch and destroy.

You're a software engineer and you didn't think you had to show your work to your new boss' committee?

The era of crying because you have to do work has ended. You make yourself a laughing stock by complaining like this. https://t.co/VMix4Tl1iB — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 9, 2025

They think they are above having to prove their worth and that they don't have to respect authority if they disagree with it.