CRY HARDER: Former Twitter Exec Whines to Jen Psaki About Elon Making Government Workers Justify Jobs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 09, 2025
Sarah D.

Working in government means never having to be held accountable or be good at your job. You can coast by on DEI or civil service protections and then retire with a taxpayer-funded pension.

In the real world, that doesn't happen. A person's job is dependent on their skill, productivity, and value to the company. And sometimes, even that's not enough -- a company goes belly-up and it doesn't matter how good an employee you are, you'll lose your job.

When oil and gas industry workers got laid off, media types sneered at them to 'learn to code.'

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and government employees are being made to justify their jobs, it's a five-alarm fire.

Watch a former Twitter exec whine to Jen Psaki about it:

Let us get out our tiny violins.

Government is not a jobs program.

Finally, equity.

Exactly.

They don't seem to care about our feelings.

Anyone who works in government has no idea what the private sector is like.

Exactly. They're supposed to be public servants, not a protected class.

Technically, you could. You'd get fired for it, but you could.

An absolute boss of a meme.

So would we. Pass the popcorn.

Leftists can't create or build anything. So they mooch and destroy.

They think they are above having to prove their worth and that they don't have to respect authority if they disagree with it.

