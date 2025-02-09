Elon Musk Spots ANOTHER Way Government Incompetence Enables MASSIVE Fraud

This writer has never encountered a government website that isn't poorly designed and so user-unfriendly it's almost comical.

Seriously.

Try paying your Illinois tollway charges via their website sometime. Good luck.

With limitless resources at their disposal, you'd think the government would be able to hire competent people to create their websites and databases, something normies do from the comfort of their homes.

Guess not.

As Elon Musk and his team dig into wasteful government spending, they're also realizing how poorly designed and dysfunctional government databases really are.

Like this:

Just learned that the social security database is not de-duplicated, meaning you can have the same SSN many times over, which further enables MASSIVE FRAUD!!



Your tax dollars are being stolen. https://t.co/hSZdNY4wxf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

This seems like a basic function of a database -- to filter and sort data so duplicates can be identified.

But government.

Big problem https://t.co/mooCbzpnG1 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) February 9, 2025

Massive problem.

De-duplication is easy to do.



Why isn't the SSN a unique key in the database? — Graeme Rodaughan Author (@GraemeRodaughan) February 9, 2025

Because the government is incompetent.

Bug or feature…



That is the question. — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) February 9, 2025

Both? Both sound good to us.

Having a relational database with a primary key is database architecture 101.



The fact that someone intentionally designed the system to allow duplicates is very suspect. 🧐 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 9, 2025

It's more than likely they didn't think about a relational database with a primary key. At all.

But it opens the door to fraud they didn't address.

And that's the problem.

Very bad.

Wait! Is he saying, that 10 different people can use the same social security number and the system doesn't flag it or do anything? https://t.co/6NvfMkpwAa — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 9, 2025

Yes. That's what he's saying.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

Lmao the numbers Americans spend their lives trying to keep safe isn’t even a primary index or a unique key in a database 😂😂😂 https://t.co/sj6JIaiuO7 — The Builder (@niopub) February 9, 2025

It's comical.

Our government has not made SSNs a unique key in the primary database. They haven’t scrubbed for replication. Speechless.



A gateway to fraud. https://t.co/AGeQMcogam — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 9, 2025

It's mind-boggling how grossly incompetent the government is, and how they continue to demand they run every aspect of our lives.

The reason the radical Dems don’t want an audit of social security fraud is because they’re the ones getting it … https://t.co/zLDCxNRj6J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

They're getting it, or people they know are getting it. Something is rotten in Denmark. We just have to figure out what it is.

Which is why the Left is freaking out about this: they don't want to be exposed.