Elon Musk Spots ANOTHER Way Government Incompetence Enables MASSIVE Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This writer has never encountered a government website that isn't poorly designed and so user-unfriendly it's almost comical.

Seriously.

Try paying your Illinois tollway charges via their website sometime. Good luck.

With limitless resources at their disposal, you'd think the government would be able to hire competent people to create their websites and databases, something normies do from the comfort of their homes.

Guess not.

As Elon Musk and his team dig into wasteful government spending, they're also realizing how poorly designed and dysfunctional government databases really are.

Like this:

This seems like a basic function of a database -- to filter and sort data so duplicates can be identified.

But government.

Massive problem.

Because the government is incompetent.

Both? Both sound good to us.

It's more than likely they didn't think about a relational database with a primary key. At all.

But it opens the door to fraud they didn't address.

And that's the problem.

Very bad.

Yes. That's what he's saying.

As predictable as the sun rising in the east.

It's comical.

It's mind-boggling how grossly incompetent the government is, and how they continue to demand they run every aspect of our lives.

They're getting it, or people they know are getting it. Something is rotten in Denmark. We just have to figure out what it is.

Which is why the Left is freaking out about this: they don't want to be exposed.

Tags: ELON MUSK FRAUD SOCIAL SECURITY

