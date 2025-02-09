Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't Add Up

Earlier, we told you how the Social Security database doesn't screen for duplicate Social Security numbers, making it fertile ground for fraud, waste, and abuse.

Advertisement

Even the AP couldn't ignore the story that 12 recipients of Social Security payments are reportedly 150 years old. If that's not fraud, we don't know what is.

But as always, the problem is not the fraud, per se. The problem is the Right's reaction to the fraud.

So when self-described 'progressive' software engineer Alex Cole tried dunking on MAG for this, it didn't go well for him.

150 years ago was the 1870s. The Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935.



I know math is hard MAGAs but damn. pic.twitter.com/8vBK06W22I — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 9, 2025

Right. In 1935, the eligibility age for Social Security was 65 years old. People born in 1870 signed up for it in 1935 an the first payments went out in 1940. But that's beside the point. This isn't saying people have been getting payments for 150 years, just that their ages are listed as 150 years old.

They were simply never removed from the payment rolls. This writer speculates that someone probably used their identities to continue getting payments.

But MAGA's the problem here.

Sure.

He means the ppl collecting it were 150 years old (according to records) not that they've been collecting it FOR 150 years.



Come on now — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) February 9, 2025

He's incredibly disingenuous, isn't he?

@acnewsitics I guess you lack comprehension skills. He said, that at the SS Office, there are people who are being paid, and they are 150 yrs old. Which means that whoever is receiving these benefits is scamming the Social Security office, and they are in very big trouble. — Ms X (@ScandalousAU2) February 9, 2025

Alex really doesn't like getting all this pushback.

Look here is another dumbass who believes everything they hear. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 9, 2025

This is how things always go with the Left:

1) This thing isn't happening.

2) Okay, it's happening, but it's not happening much.

3) Okay, it's happening, it's happening frequently, and here's why that's a good thing.

4) Why do you Republicans notice this stuff?

We're somewhere between Steps 2 and 3.

Uhhhh, you're not very bright, are you? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 9, 2025

No, he's not.

70 yr olds got checks in 1940, the first year of payments. The 155 yr old getting a check is obviously fraud. That’s not just a MAGA thing fo want to acknowledge fraud, is it? I hope not. — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) February 9, 2025

The Democrats won't acknowledge fraud because it would give Donald Trump a win, and that's intolerable to them.

Meaning they signed up for Social Security in 1935 genius.



Are you trying to say no one born before 1935 ever received any Social Security?



I know I know math is hard. 🤡 — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 9, 2025

Advertisement

Meaning they signed up for Social Security in 1935 genius.



Are you trying to say no one born before 1935 ever received any Social Security?



I know I know math is hard. 🤡 — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 9, 2025

Math is so hard for some people.

lol I read this a few times and found a new angle each time to lol over it. https://t.co/53ZqauW6Ts — Tandy (@dantypo) February 9, 2025

It's hilarious.

And the fact that we're mocking Alex makes him so mad. Which makes it even funnier.

Big YIKES.

They didn't find benefits being claimed for 150 years. They found claimants using the social security numbers of people who died long enough ago that they would be 150 were they still alive. https://t.co/R18xNHiHzx — Mystic Jojo (@MSFHMysticJoJo) February 9, 2025

Alex is too thick and partisan to understand this, however.