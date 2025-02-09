ALARMISM: U.N. Agency Warns MILLIONS WILL DIE If U.S. Cuts HIV/AIDS Funding
Math Is Hard: Lefty's Argument for Ignoring Obvious Social Security Fraud Just Doesn't Add Up

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 09, 2025
meme

Earlier, we told you how the Social Security database doesn't screen for duplicate Social Security numbers, making it fertile ground for fraud, waste, and abuse.

Even the AP couldn't ignore the story that 12 recipients of Social Security payments are reportedly 150 years old. If that's not fraud, we don't know what is.

But as always, the problem is not the fraud, per se. The problem is the Right's reaction to the fraud.

So when self-described 'progressive' software engineer Alex Cole tried dunking on MAG for this, it didn't go well for him.

Right. In 1935, the eligibility age for Social Security was 65 years old. People born in 1870 signed up for it in 1935 an the first payments went out in 1940. But that's beside the point. This isn't saying people have been getting payments for 150 years, just that their ages are listed as 150 years old.

They were simply never removed from the payment rolls. This writer speculates that someone probably used their identities to continue getting payments.

But MAGA's the problem here.

Sure.

He's incredibly disingenuous, isn't he?

Alex really doesn't like getting all this pushback.

This is how things always go with the Left:

1) This thing isn't happening.

2) Okay, it's happening, but it's not happening much.

3) Okay, it's happening, it's happening frequently, and here's why that's a good thing.

4) Why do you Republicans notice this stuff?

We're somewhere between Steps 2 and 3.

No, he's not.

The Democrats won't acknowledge fraud because it would give Donald Trump a win, and that's intolerable to them.

Math is so hard for some people.

It's hilarious.

And the fact that we're mocking Alex makes him so mad. Which makes it even funnier.

Big YIKES.

Alex is too thick and partisan to understand this, however.

