Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's Sports

This week was a watershed moment in the women's rights and sports movements. Donald Trump, flanked by dozens of women and girls, signed an executive order barring men from girls' and women's sports.
But getting to this point was not easy. A lot of women faced abuse, harassment, and threats to get here. They lost competitions and accolades to men who 'identified' as women. It should never have happened, but it did.
Like their forebears, the women who lost opportunities, made sacrifices, and stood up for themselves laid the groundwork for future generations to thrive.
Riley Gaines is one of those women.
Here she is, reflecting on where this all started:
I wish I could've told the girl in this photo what was to come in 2025. She felt cheated, betrayed, and violated.— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025
I'm just glad that girl trusted God and took a leap of faith by stating the obvious when it wasn't popular. It was true then and it's true now. He's a man. pic.twitter.com/OtVbJfvKCl
That picture is worth a thousand words.
I specifically want to thank those who've been fighting far longer than me. Women like @ThePosieParker gave me courage without even knowing it at the time. Too many to thank, but nonetheless, we're celebrating the wins.— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025
Yes. Celebrate the wins.
Even though what that man stole from you can never be recovered, it opened up a world of opportunity for you to become an inspiration to women and girls everywhere. You’re a hero, Riley. ❤️— Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) February 7, 2025
Amen.
You’re face is this photo is heartbreaking 😢— Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 7, 2025
You deserve every single bit of praise you are now receiving & more
It is heartbreaking. The Left harmed so many women and girls.
a LOT of people are glad she trusted G-d. Thank you for being brave enough to stand up and speak. pic.twitter.com/B8RTzhYbt4— Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) February 7, 2025
She was incredibly brave.
The NCAA needs to strip his name from all records and awards he fraudulently won.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 7, 2025
Yes. That's next.
So proud of you.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 7, 2025
Thank you for bravely raising your voice.
You’re a great example.
She is a role model for women and girls everywhere.
I look back at this picture and see a young college athlete who had no idea what was about to be asked of her, yet accepted the challenge, fought like hell, and made a huge difference.— Dave Scarangella (@DaveScarangella) February 7, 2025
Few could do that, Riley.
Job well done. https://t.co/f2w9eI1Fj6
It's very easy to go with the flow. It takes guts to stand up for what you know is right when everyone else tells you you're wrong.
If there was one picture that changed the national sentiment on this, this was it.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) February 7, 2025
This is now an issue where a supermajority of Dems agree this is wrong. The debate is over. https://t.co/WHBbSyZHuZ
Some people on the Left haven't gotten the memo on this. And we're okay with that.
This never should have happened, but because female athletes like @Riley_Gaines_ stood up for themselves and their sport, President Trump was able to make it right for future generations. @NCAA finally changed their policy. Great wins. https://t.co/sCLBXYrgsM— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 6, 2025
Getting the NCAA to change policy is a massive win.
