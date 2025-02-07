Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's Sports

This week was a watershed moment in the women's rights and sports movements. Donald Trump, flanked by dozens of women and girls, signed an executive order barring men from girls' and women's sports.

But getting to this point was not easy. A lot of women faced abuse, harassment, and threats to get here. They lost competitions and accolades to men who 'identified' as women. It should never have happened, but it did.

Like their forebears, the women who lost opportunities, made sacrifices, and stood up for themselves laid the groundwork for future generations to thrive.

Riley Gaines is one of those women.

Here she is, reflecting on where this all started:

I wish I could've told the girl in this photo what was to come in 2025. She felt cheated, betrayed, and violated.



I'm just glad that girl trusted God and took a leap of faith by stating the obvious when it wasn't popular. It was true then and it's true now. He's a man. pic.twitter.com/OtVbJfvKCl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025

That picture is worth a thousand words.

I specifically want to thank those who've been fighting far longer than me. Women like @ThePosieParker gave me courage without even knowing it at the time. Too many to thank, but nonetheless, we're celebrating the wins. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 6, 2025

Yes. Celebrate the wins.

Even though what that man stole from you can never be recovered, it opened up a world of opportunity for you to become an inspiration to women and girls everywhere. You’re a hero, Riley. ❤️ — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) February 7, 2025

Amen.

You’re face is this photo is heartbreaking 😢



You deserve every single bit of praise you are now receiving & more 🩷 — Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 7, 2025

It is heartbreaking. The Left harmed so many women and girls.

a LOT of people are glad she trusted G-d. Thank you for being brave enough to stand up and speak. pic.twitter.com/B8RTzhYbt4 — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) February 7, 2025

She was incredibly brave.

The NCAA needs to strip his name from all records and awards he fraudulently won. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 7, 2025

Yes. That's next.

So proud of you.



Thank you for bravely raising your voice.



You’re a great example. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 7, 2025

She is a role model for women and girls everywhere.

I look back at this picture and see a young college athlete who had no idea what was about to be asked of her, yet accepted the challenge, fought like hell, and made a huge difference.



Few could do that, Riley.



Job well done. https://t.co/f2w9eI1Fj6 — Dave Scarangella (@DaveScarangella) February 7, 2025

It's very easy to go with the flow. It takes guts to stand up for what you know is right when everyone else tells you you're wrong.

If there was one picture that changed the national sentiment on this, this was it.



This is now an issue where a supermajority of Dems agree this is wrong. The debate is over. https://t.co/WHBbSyZHuZ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) February 7, 2025

Some people on the Left haven't gotten the memo on this. And we're okay with that.

This never should have happened, but because female athletes like @Riley_Gaines_ stood up for themselves and their sport, President Trump was able to make it right for future generations. @NCAA finally changed their policy. Great wins. https://t.co/sCLBXYrgsM — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 6, 2025

Getting the NCAA to change policy is a massive win.