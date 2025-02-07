Despite TONS of Proof to the Contrary, ABC News Claims Trump Is Ending...
Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response
Throw the Book at Them! FCC Investigating Soros-Back Radio Station That Leaked Info...
Maxine Waters Asked a Guard Outside the Dept. of Education to Show ID...
Yellow-Bellied Journalism: ProPublica Is SO Mad About DOGE Workers Invading Our Privacy, T...
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All...
Who Will Advocate for LGBTQ in Serbia NOW?! Former USAID Employee's Guilt Trip...
VIP
WaPo Warning: Trump's 2nd Term All About 'Curtailing Gov't Power and Reach' (JUST...
'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning...
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for...
Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of...
Tax Cuts on the Line: AFP’s Akash Chougule Optimistic About GOP’s ‘One Big,...
THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About...
Good NEWS! Kamala Is Already BURDENING California with What Will Be Babbling About...

Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Darren Abate

This week was a watershed moment in the women's rights and sports movements. Donald Trump, flanked by dozens of women and girls, signed an executive order barring men from girls' and women's sports.

Advertisement

But getting to this point was not easy. A lot of women faced abuse, harassment, and threats to get here. They lost competitions and accolades to men who 'identified' as women. It should never have happened, but it did.

Like their forebears, the women who lost opportunities, made sacrifices, and stood up for themselves laid the groundwork for future generations to thrive.

Riley Gaines is one of those women.

Here she is, reflecting on where this all started:

That picture is worth a thousand words.

Yes. Celebrate the wins.

Recommended

Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Amen.

It is heartbreaking. The Left harmed so many women and girls.

She was incredibly brave.

Yes. That's next.

She is a role model for women and girls everywhere.

It's very easy to go with the flow. It takes guts to stand up for what you know is right when everyone else tells you you're wrong.

Advertisement

Some people on the Left haven't gotten the memo on this. And we're okay with that.

Getting the NCAA to change policy is a massive win.

Tags: NCAA SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response
Warren Squire
Maxine Waters Asked a Guard Outside the Dept. of Education to Show ID and the Jokes Write Themselves
Doug P.
Despite TONS of Proof to the Contrary, ABC News Claims Trump Is Ending USAID 'Without Evidence' of Fraud
Amy Curtis
Throw the Book at Them! FCC Investigating Soros-Back Radio Station That Leaked Info on ICE Operations
Amy Curtis
Yellow-Bellied Journalism: ProPublica Is SO Mad About DOGE Workers Invading Our Privacy, They Doxxed Them
Amy Curtis
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response Warren Squire
Advertisement