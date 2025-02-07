Journalist Tries Dunking on Young DOGE Workers, TRIPS Over His Past Support of These Lefty Teens Instead

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.
We all know this, and sometimes, a Lefty demonstrates it so perfectly it should be framed and hung in the Louvre.
Such as this one:
Musk’s commando staff includes guys who are 21, 23, 24 and 25.— Paul Farhi (@farhip) February 7, 2025
One is *19* years old. His job title is “Expert.”
When you were 19, what were you an expert at? https://t.co/ldQ4BCif9g
Oh, did you pick the wrong argument, Paul.
February 7, 2025
Greta Thunberg was 16 years old in 2019, the year Paul said she should get the Nobel.
And here's another one:
February 7, 2025
To recap: Paul has an issue with a 19-year-old being an expert, but he shilled for both Thunberg and Hogg, who were 16 and 17, respectively.
Hypocrite.
This is perfect karma. Our bureaucracy had demeaned and harmed our young men with its policies and its "War on Boys". That a group of brave young men are gutting it is cosmic justice. pic.twitter.com/zntLZJjphc— Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) February 7, 2025
Karma is beautiful.
Just because you’ve never been an expert at anything doesn’t mean nobody else is.— 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) February 7, 2025
Recommended
TRUTH.
Democrats just made this 24 year-old the vice f**king chair of their party. pic.twitter.com/b1LoU1orxD— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 7, 2025
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
You pretended one was an expert on gun control and the other climate… not to mention advocating for 16 yr olds to vote— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 7, 2025
You make it too easy Paul, you f**king hypocrite https://t.co/NpzeJCSBLB pic.twitter.com/xk2JJ7XmTd
TOO EASY.
They're so bad at this.
The party that propped up children like David Hogg, Greta Thunberg, and Harry Sisson, wants to allow medical procedures for "trans kids," and insists we need to lower the voting age, is now suddenly concerned with young adults making big decisions and influencing our government. https://t.co/MaHpjWWoAh— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 7, 2025
Amazing, isn't it?
I bet many of my mutuals have similar stories.— Miserable, Hateful Sensurround (@ShamashAran) February 7, 2025
Especially those in the military.
I wasn't in the military though.
I was an expert at fixing computers, both via software and hardware.
My first computer, an Apple II, was tossed by the school, along with a perfectly good monitor.… https://t.co/jZH99ViBl3
We send men off to war at 18 and Paul thinks 19-year-olds can't be experts.
Ages of Revolutionary War figures on July 4, 1776:— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2025
•Marquis de Lafayette, 18
•James Monroe, 18
•"Light-Horse Harry” Lee, 20
•John Marshall, 20
•Nathan Hale, 21
•Alexander Hamilton, 21
•James Madison, 25 https://t.co/lT4ZHQRrYx
Thank you.
This is a silly argument. If they’re good, they’re good. Page and Brin created Google at 24, Zuckerberg launched Facebook at 19, Steve Jobs started Apple at 21. Newton, Einstein, Turing did astonishing work in their mid-20s. Beatles entire catalog was recorded before Paul was 27. https://t.co/mJPWms8CpL— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2025
Calling it a silly argument is kind. Too kind.
