Journalist Tries Dunking on Young DOGE Workers, TRIPS Over His Past Support of These Lefty Teens Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 07, 2025
imgflip

If the Left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

We all know this, and sometimes, a Lefty demonstrates it so perfectly it should be framed and hung in the Louvre.

Such as this one:

Oh, did you pick the wrong argument, Paul.

Greta Thunberg was 16 years old in 2019, the year Paul said she should get the Nobel.

And here's another one:

To recap: Paul has an issue with a 19-year-old being an expert, but he shilled for both Thunberg and Hogg, who were 16 and 17, respectively.

Hypocrite.

Karma is beautiful.

TRUTH.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

TOO EASY.

They're so bad at this.

Amazing, isn't it?

We send men off to war at 18 and Paul thinks 19-year-olds can't be experts.

Thank you.

Calling it a silly argument is kind. Too kind.

