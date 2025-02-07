Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's...
Throw the Book at Them! FCC Investigating Soros-Back Radio Station That Leaked Info on ICE Operations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

This is not only against the law, it's dangerous and downright evil.

One of the George Soros-backed radio stations in San Francisco broadcasted the live locations of ICE agents conducting deportation raids in the city. This not only undermines law enforcement but also puts the lives of ICE agents at risk. The Left knows this, and considers it a feature and not a bug.

And now the FCC is investigating:

More from Fox News:

Federal Communication Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr said it’s 'really concerning' that a radio station backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros broadcast live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Carr’s FCC is looking into San Francisco-based KCBS 740 AM, which has come under fire for revealing live locations of undercover ICE vehicles and agents that were conducting deportation operations in the area.

'I try to look on the bright side of things, and here I think that’s the fact, that we were having an unprecedented number of deportations taking place in this country, and for that, thank goodness for President Trump,' Carr told Brian Kilmeade on Thursday on 'FOX & Friends.'

The station should not only lose its license, but every person involved in the leak should be charged for obstructing federal law enforcement and any other crimes they committed.

They did obstruct justice and interfere with law enforcement.

This was by design and precisely for this purpose.

So the FCC and feds need to come down on KCBS like a ton of bricks so no other station tries this.

There is no excuse for this. None. 

And nothing less.

No, it wasn't. The purchase of 200 radio stations was meant to undermine the Trump administration.

Let the Left scream about freedom of speech. Let them whine and rant.

Yank the license. File charges. Show them this isn't a joke.

