Throw the Book at Them! FCC Investigating Soros-Back Radio Station That Leaked Info on ICE Operations

This is not only against the law, it's dangerous and downright evil.

One of the George Soros-backed radio stations in San Francisco broadcasted the live locations of ICE agents conducting deportation raids in the city. This not only undermines law enforcement but also puts the lives of ICE agents at risk. The Left knows this, and considers it a feature and not a bug.

And now the FCC is investigating:

The FCC is investigating Soros-backed San Francisco radio station @KCBSRadio after it revealed the live, exact locations of undercover ICE officers conducting deportation operations in the area, as well as the make, model, & color of vehicles they were in.https://t.co/rJalBQeEr8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 7, 2025

More from Fox News:

Federal Communication Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr said it’s 'really concerning' that a radio station backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros broadcast live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Carr’s FCC is looking into San Francisco-based KCBS 740 AM, which has come under fire for revealing live locations of undercover ICE vehicles and agents that were conducting deportation operations in the area. 'I try to look on the bright side of things, and here I think that’s the fact, that we were having an unprecedented number of deportations taking place in this country, and for that, thank goodness for President Trump,' Carr told Brian Kilmeade on Thursday on 'FOX & Friends.'

The station should not only lose its license, but every person involved in the leak should be charged for obstructing federal law enforcement and any other crimes they committed.

At a minimum the FCC should revoke the license of KCBS. By revealing live, exact locations of ICE agents the station failed to serve the public interest. In fact KCBS may have put the lives of these agents in danger. You can also argue the station and their radio personality… — Bryan Smith (@TexasAce0328) February 7, 2025

They did obstruct justice and interfere with law enforcement.

Seems most of us recall that @FCC just allowed Soros illegally to have 200 radio stations right before the election.

So this is not surprising and means @FCC should be investigated — RoseDragon108 ... The Original (@Rosedragon108_) February 7, 2025

This was by design and precisely for this purpose.

So the FCC and feds need to come down on KCBS like a ton of bricks so no other station tries this.

This must be prosecuted. A precedent must be established immediately. This is so inexcusable and a threat to our national security, and to our incredible ICE agents. — Mary Studebaker 🟦 (@marymporte) February 7, 2025

There is no excuse for this. None.

Throw the book at these traitors. https://t.co/4i1v2TDRAM — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 7, 2025

And nothing less.

So it wasn’t for the election itselfhttps://t.co/oyQZWXDUPc https://t.co/Qss2nGxm3a — Big Fat Honkers (@BigFatHonkerz) February 7, 2025

No, it wasn't. The purchase of 200 radio stations was meant to undermine the Trump administration.

Yank the license. Screw it. Time for hardball of epic proportions. https://t.co/HsZGnSsjTJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 7, 2025

Let the Left scream about freedom of speech. Let them whine and rant.

Yank the license. File charges. Show them this isn't a joke.