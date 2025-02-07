Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's...
Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response
Throw the Book at Them! FCC Investigating Soros-Back Radio Station That Leaked Info...
Maxine Waters Asked a Guard Outside the Dept. of Education to Show ID...
Yellow-Bellied Journalism: ProPublica Is SO Mad About DOGE Workers Invading Our Privacy, T...
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All...
Who Will Advocate for LGBTQ in Serbia NOW?! Former USAID Employee's Guilt Trip...
VIP
WaPo Warning: Trump's 2nd Term All About 'Curtailing Gov't Power and Reach' (JUST...
'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning...
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for...
Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of...
Tax Cuts on the Line: AFP’s Akash Chougule Optimistic About GOP’s ‘One Big,...
THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About...
Good NEWS! Kamala Is Already BURDENING California with What Will Be Babbling About...

Despite TONS of Proof to the Contrary, ABC News Claims Trump Is Ending USAID 'Without Evidence' of Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 07, 2025
Sam J.

If this writer had more time, she would search for how many news stories about Donald Trump and his claims use the phrase 'without evidence.'

She's guessing there are a lot of them.

Advertisement

Because that's what media does: anything Donald Trump says is 'without evidence' or 'baseless' while Joe Biden can say his uncle was eaten by cannibals and media shrugged it off as Joe being Joe.

Here they go again with USAID:

Except for, you know, the evidence of fraud like spending tens of thousands of dollars on Politico subscriptions.

We do not despise the media enough.

Heh.

More to the point: how much USAID funding are they getting?

Yes, they're that stupid.

Donald Trump could say the sky is blue, and ABC News would claim he did so 'without evidence.'

Recommended

Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Of course they didn't.

That's (D)ifferent.

We laughed out loud at this.

If they are, they're throwing those memos right in the circular file.

They're supposed to be journalists; you'd think they'd do some digging about this.

Lies and propaganda.

That's exactly what this freak-out is all about.

Tags: ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FRAUD SPENDING USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response
Warren Squire
Maxine Waters Asked a Guard Outside the Dept. of Education to Show ID and the Jokes Write Themselves
Doug P.
Throw the Book at Them! FCC Investigating Soros-Back Radio Station That Leaked Info on ICE Operations
Amy Curtis
Yellow-Bellied Journalism: ProPublica Is SO Mad About DOGE Workers Invading Our Privacy, They Doxxed Them
Amy Curtis
Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's Sports
Amy Curtis
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response Warren Squire
Advertisement