Despite TONS of Proof to the Contrary, ABC News Claims Trump Is Ending USAID 'Without Evidence' of Fraud

If this writer had more time, she would search for how many news stories about Donald Trump and his claims use the phrase 'without evidence.'

She's guessing there are a lot of them.

Because that's what media does: anything Donald Trump says is 'without evidence' or 'baseless' while Joe Biden can say his uncle was eaten by cannibals and media shrugged it off as Joe being Joe.

Here they go again with USAID:

In a post on his social media platform Friday morning, Pres. Trump called for shuttering USAID, alleging, without evidence, that the agency is spending money fraudulently.



Read more: https://t.co/AuUXeTUWmx — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2025

Except for, you know, the evidence of fraud like spending tens of thousands of dollars on Politico subscriptions.

We do not despise the media enough.

Blink twice if USAID is in the room with you! — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 7, 2025

Heh.

Who wrote this headline and have the doctors told you when they will awake from the coma? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 7, 2025

More to the point: how much USAID funding are they getting?

Ah yes. The requisite "without evidence". Are you so stupid that you think America hasn't been reading where the money is going? — Peter L. D. (@PeterDeGiglio) February 7, 2025

Yes, they're that stupid.

The use of the words “without evidence” is a clear indication that ABC “News” received USAID money to produce propaganda. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) February 7, 2025

Donald Trump could say the sky is blue, and ABC News would claim he did so 'without evidence.'

Did you EVER use the words "WITHOUT EVIDENCE" in reference to the Joe admin? You said it over and over again about everything that has since been confirmed as 100% true. — Veronica Bellucci--NO DMs (@VeronicaBe99075) February 7, 2025

Of course they didn't.

That's (D)ifferent.

For real though, ABC is why old women sound really stupid on Facebook. https://t.co/YFvyAaO9j2 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 7, 2025

We laughed out loud at this.

Am I on the same @X as these guys... Are they not getting the memos? https://t.co/ZpfLm02I2g — Kc Cunningham 🇺🇸 (@kencu58) February 7, 2025

If they are, they're throwing those memos right in the circular file.

They're supposed to be journalists; you'd think they'd do some digging about this.

This is the news we're supposed to believe? Nothing but lies, 24/7. https://t.co/2Zv54s1vg7 — Cuthbert, Private Detective 🇺🇸 (@cuthbertisfrog) February 7, 2025

Lies and propaganda.

#Translation Trump turned off our money spigot and now we face bankruptcy! https://t.co/ht5uubdSzr — Translation Goat (@GoatTranslation) February 7, 2025

That's exactly what this freak-out is all about.