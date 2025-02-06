MORE of This Please! Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Puts Lefty Sheriff Refusing to Help ICE in His Place

When will the Left learn that The Resistance is futile? That America has moved on from their anti-Trump, anti-American policies and we will no longer sit idly by while they run roughshod over our Constitution and norms?

Advertisement

Not any time soon.

Yesterday we learned Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx is one of those Lefties who hasn't learned. He said he wouldn't cooperate with ICE. Here's a news report on his statement:

🚨WATCH: Iowa sheriff Dan Marx says he will not comply with ICE deportation enforcement



“… we will make every effort to block, interfere, and interrupt their actions from moving forward." pic.twitter.com/P6ZQ8xZyI6 — Cash Casey (@cassiuscasey) February 5, 2025

But Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds plans to teach the good Sheriff a lesson he won't soon forget.

JUST IN: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sent a letter to Sheriff Dan Marx after he said “we will make every effort to block, interfere and interrupt [ICE's] actions.”



Gov Reynolds says she filed a complaint with the Attorney General and gives him a lesson on the law. pic.twitter.com/UJeJtzGsFN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 6, 2025

BOOM.

More of this.

The people that should enforce the law don’t know the law. There’s something poetic in that…. Poetica as in can’t wait to see them investigated. — BattleCries (@CriesBattle) February 6, 2025

Marx knows the law. He doesn't like it.

And that's the problem.

Ooooh… that letter is gonna get sheriff Dan Marx’s panties all in a bunch. — DreamerGCR (@DreamerGcr) February 6, 2025

Good.

Let’s see if he’s courageous enough to break the law now — Travis (@beyond_measure0) February 6, 2025

Yup.

Does he think Reynolds is bluffing? Time will tell.

The guy named Marx is actively working against immigration law. You can’t make this up. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 6, 2025

The irony is not lost on us.

Sheriff Dan Marx looks like a classic soy boy liberal (insert pronoun). https://t.co/Mit2XclMeY — James Greine (@45JDG24) February 6, 2025

Oof.

Fire him. Letters are performance art. This is a serious dereliction of duty. https://t.co/AcgxtmulP8 — The New Englander (@RBerestka) February 6, 2025

This is Reynolds laying the groundwork to show him the door.

It seems that @RealTomHoman needs to give this POS a little visit.

And if this POS, disgrace to the badge wants to be arrested in his own county, by all means oblige him. https://t.co/6drxIlXgnR — Daniel Brewer (@DB_USMC2009) February 6, 2025

Tom Homan is going to be a busy man.

Welcome to the “Age of FAFO.” https://t.co/8JLMz6YSuZ — Adam A. (@ASkiJD2B) February 6, 2025

That's the real American Golden Age: FAFO.

And we are so here for it.