You Don't SAY?! POLITICO Says Democrats Don't LIKE Elon Musk and I Can't

MORE of This Please! Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Puts Lefty Sheriff Refusing to Help ICE in His Place

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 06, 2025
ImgFlip

When will the Left learn that The Resistance is futile? That America has moved on from their anti-Trump, anti-American policies and we will no longer sit idly by while they run roughshod over our Constitution and norms?

Not any time soon. 

Yesterday we learned Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx is one of those Lefties who hasn't learned. He said he wouldn't cooperate with ICE. Here's a news report on his statement:

But Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds plans to teach the good Sheriff a lesson he won't soon forget.

BOOM.

More of this.

Marx knows the law. He doesn't like it.

And that's the problem.

Good.

Grateful Calvin
Yup.

Does he think Reynolds is bluffing? Time will tell.

The irony is not lost on us.

Oof.

This is Reynolds laying the groundwork to show him the door.

Tom Homan is going to be a busy man.

That's the real American Golden Age: FAFO.

And we are so here for it.

