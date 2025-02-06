LMAO! Egyptian YouTuber Who Dunked on Gay-Friendly Israel Deported by Yemen for 'Gay Propaganda'

Sometimes, karma isn't a b**tch so much as it's downright hilarious.

This is one of those times.

Read this and bask in the delicious irony of it all:

Can’t make this up — antisemitic homophobic YouTuber from Egypt Ahmad Elbadawy, with one million subscribers, visited Israel a few years ago and made an entire video about how evil and dirty Israel is because there are pride flags everywhere and they support gay people. He called… pic.twitter.com/aooZ2NjHc7 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

He called Tel Aviv the capital of “decadence and homosexuality” and even spoke about how it’s important to be in Israel (what he called Palestine) as an Arab because Arabs are going to take it over… (lol okay). Fast forward to today. He visits Yemen and promptly gets arrested by the Houthis and deported back to Egypt because they saw a picture of him with the rainbow flag (in Tel Aviv) and thought he was promoting homosexuality.

WOMP WOMP.

Loser.

The beauty of karma. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 5, 2025

So beautiful.

We love this.

Haha



Did he comment anyhow the fact that he was able to walk in the city without problems or he actually found some „Apartheid“? — Daniel Baev דניאל באייב (@the500th_) February 5, 2025

Of course not.

Meanwhile we have insane Queers for Palestine marching through the streets of American and Canada. — Joel: יוסף פנחס (@Blueeyedbull56) February 5, 2025

A textbook example of 'be careful what you wish for' if we ever saw one.

Ok hear me out— when Israel arrests terrorists, they shouldn’t be photographing them with an Israeli flag in the background, they should do this instead! @IDF @Israel @israelpolice — Grace (@ArcturusGrace) February 5, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

That is so diabolical. We love it.

He should probably say thank you he's only deported and not hung — Effi Gorodetzer (@effgoro) February 5, 2025

Seriously.

This might convince me to start believing in karma. https://t.co/amRatUoquh — Reason Rift (@ReasonRift) February 6, 2025

Right?

This is hard evidence for Karma.

Is it unkind to laugh? https://t.co/blEJpnI23P — Martin Levin (@MartinLevin2) February 5, 2025

It is not.

This is hilarious.

The Alphabet brigade will never understand what awaits them if the west falls. They will be flayed alive for starters. https://t.co/OqOWXGzRue — PurposelyAnomymous🎗 🇮🇪 ✡️ (@IrishJew121) February 6, 2025

Which is why 'Queers for Palestine' is like 'Chickens for Colonel Sanders.'