LMAO! Egyptian YouTuber Who Dunked on Gay-Friendly Israel Deported by Yemen for 'Gay Propaganda'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 06, 2025
Meme

Sometimes, karma isn't a b**tch so much as it's downright hilarious.

This is one of those times.

Read this and bask in the delicious irony of it all:

The entire post reads:

He called Tel Aviv the capital of “decadence and homosexuality” and even spoke about how it’s important to be in Israel (what he called Palestine) as an Arab because Arabs are going to take it over… (lol okay).

Fast forward to today. He visits Yemen and promptly gets arrested by the Houthis and deported back to Egypt because they saw a picture of him with the rainbow flag (in Tel Aviv) and thought he was promoting homosexuality.

WOMP WOMP.

Loser.

So beautiful.

We love this.

Of course not.

A textbook example of 'be careful what you wish for' if we ever saw one.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

That is so diabolical. We love it.

Seriously.

Right?

This is hard evidence for Karma.

It is not.

This is hilarious.

Which is why 'Queers for Palestine' is like 'Chickens for Colonel Sanders.'

