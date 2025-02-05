Troll Level: MASTER! Rep. Mike Collins Mocks Lefties Mad About the Demise of USAID With a PERFECT Joke

What a week it's been, and it's only Wednesday. As Elon Musk and his DOGE workers continue to cut the government fat, focusing on USAID, the Leftists are losing their minds as they see their grifts coming to an end.

After years of abusing the American taxpayer, it's a refreshing change of pace. It's also very fertile ground for mocking the heck out of the Left.

Here's Mike Collins, making a fine contribution:

I got laid off at USAID today. I was in charge of making the Taliban trans. Was really starting to make headway too. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 5, 2025

Heh.

It's funny because it's almost true. Lots of our money went to international trans issues.

This is why we need more truckers in Congress. — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) February 5, 2025

Amazing what happens when we're governed by people who worked real jobs, no?

I love my boy @RepDaleStrong but you’re making a strong case for #1 on the Based Representative board. — Pharmer Trent (@tmac622) February 5, 2025

There are a few based representatives out there. Collins is definitely in the running.

I nominate you to run USAID just to do this — MRFAIRBURN (@MRFAIRBURN59) February 5, 2025

That could be some epic trolling.

I also was laid of from USAID, damn it

My career goal of distributing rainbow glow-in-the-dark condoms to obese transgender dogs in Africa has come to a very sad and untimely end 😭 — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) February 5, 2025

This is so good. EL. OH. EL.

I hate when that happens.



What are the Transgender Taliban supposed to do now without support from the American taxpayers? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 5, 2025

They'll manage.

Certified A5 wagyu banger. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 5, 2025

It really is.

Also, wagyu. Yum.

That's worth a follow just for that comment. LOL. https://t.co/IBHaHCXKJt — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco_Knight) February 5, 2025

He got a follow from this writer.

Even Elon found it hilarious.

The level of trolling in 2025 is what I voted for. https://t.co/0wP2pMVm6W — Sarah (@slayorvizion) February 5, 2025

Same.

The vibe shift is real, and the trolling is epic.

And we'll leave you with this absolute slice of fried gold:

We made half of Hezbollah trans. It only took 5 minutes. 📟 https://t.co/mm2fo2rbb9 — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) February 5, 2025

Perfection.