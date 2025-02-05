STRAIGHT FIRE: Watch Nancy Mace Light Up Gerry Connolly With ‘The T-Word’
VIP
Troll Level: MASTER! Rep. Mike Collins Mocks Lefties Mad About the Demise of USAID With a PERFECT Joke

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 05, 2025
meme

What a week it's been, and it's only Wednesday. As Elon Musk and his DOGE workers continue to cut the government fat, focusing on USAID, the Leftists are losing their minds as they see their grifts coming to an end.

After years of abusing the American taxpayer, it's a refreshing change of pace. It's also very fertile ground for mocking the heck out of the Left.

Here's Mike Collins, making a fine contribution:

Heh.

It's funny because it's almost true. Lots of our money went to international trans issues.

Amazing what happens when we're governed by people who worked real jobs, no?

There are a few based representatives out there. Collins is definitely in the running.

That could be some epic trolling.

This is so good. EL. OH. EL.

They'll manage.

It really is.

Also, wagyu. Yum.

He got a follow from this writer.

Even Elon found it hilarious.

Same.

The vibe shift is real, and the trolling is epic.

And we'll leave you with this absolute slice of fried gold:

Perfection.

