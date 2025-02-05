YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes'...
Nailed It! Jim Jordan PERFECTLY Sums Up Democrats' Priorities When It Comes to Auditing Spending

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 05, 2025
meme

The only reason the Left is in high dudgeon over DOGE and USAID is because, for a change, it is their proverbial ox that's being gored.

That's it.

They have no problem using the full weight of the federal government to go after Americans who fail to report their $600 Venmo transaction, but the billions -- nay, trillions -- of our tax dollars that they waste?

Looking into that is suddenly a problem. Because as Elon overturns that rock, it will expose all the nightcrawlers dwelling underneath.

Rep. Jim Jordan sums up the Democrats' priorities in one perfect post:

A lot of them profit from the corruption and mismanagement.

And they see that grift coming to an end.

Because they didn't care about air traffic control positions.

They do care about squeezing every penny they can from the American taxpayer.

THANK. YOU.

They admitted Biden wasn't calling the shots, so they can stop with the 'unelected billionaires' talk.

That ship sailed a long time ago.

Amen.

Also, that flag mosaic is beautiful.

They do not see how dumb it sounds.

And we're fine with them continuing to make fools of themselves.

Not a terrible idea, but this writer would prefer to have 80,000 fewer government employees of any stripe.

And they'd have to live under the laws they force on the rest of us. They find this horrifying.

Republicans need to hammer this talking point as part of their message.

Figure out where all the bodies are buried.

And we've only scratched the surface of the wasteful spending and grift. Imagine what tomorrow will bring.

