Nailed It! Jim Jordan PERFECTLY Sums Up Democrats' Priorities When It Comes to Auditing Spending

The only reason the Left is in high dudgeon over DOGE and USAID is because, for a change, it is their proverbial ox that's being gored.

That's it.

They have no problem using the full weight of the federal government to go after Americans who fail to report their $600 Venmo transaction, but the billions -- nay, trillions -- of our tax dollars that they waste?

Looking into that is suddenly a problem. Because as Elon overturns that rock, it will expose all the nightcrawlers dwelling underneath.

Rep. Jim Jordan sums up the Democrats' priorities in one perfect post:

Democrats had no problem with 80,000 IRS agents targeting Americans.



But they're terrified DOGE wants to look into government corruption. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 5, 2025

A lot of them profit from the corruption and mismanagement.

And they see that grift coming to an end.

I’m still asking how they hired 80k IRS agents to audit us all but couldn’t fill 8000 Air Traffic control positions. — southernconserativemomma (@floridaborn0613) February 5, 2025

Because they didn't care about air traffic control positions.

They do care about squeezing every penny they can from the American taxpayer.

They didn't have a problem with unelected bureaucrats running the executive office for the past four years. By their own admission, Biden wasn't mentally capable of making or understanding high level decisions. — SusieQ4UA (@127bama) February 5, 2025

THANK. YOU.

They admitted Biden wasn't calling the shots, so they can stop with the 'unelected billionaires' talk.

That ship sailed a long time ago.

Power to the People 🩶 pic.twitter.com/VmLzX7cDVN — SpaceCowgirl (@Budrip1007) February 5, 2025

Amen.

Also, that flag mosaic is beautiful.

No one elected those IRS agents either … see how dumb that sounds democrats lol — Lola la Chola (@KupoPewPew) February 5, 2025

They do not see how dumb it sounds.

And we're fine with them continuing to make fools of themselves.

Can you imagine if we had 80,000 DOGE agents looking into all aspects of government spending???? This would be incredible. https://t.co/IZQ4ejKIop — Kevin Whitehead (@KJ_Whitehead) February 5, 2025

Not a terrible idea, but this writer would prefer to have 80,000 fewer government employees of any stripe.

They're afraid they'll have to get real jobs. Which would mean they are not, infact, elite at all. Weird... https://t.co/zx9VOXzjko — The Bishop (@TheBishop177) February 5, 2025

And they'd have to live under the laws they force on the rest of us. They find this horrifying.

Louder for those in the back. https://t.co/lO46RlOIfA — Jayson (@AllCapNoBreak) February 5, 2025

Republicans need to hammer this talking point as part of their message.

As ludicrous as it sounds; America has a political party frightened of letting the public know what they've been up to & what has happened to fiscal accountability. Simply unreal seeing dem politicians clamoring to protect fraud and waste! All the more reason to expose it all! https://t.co/xcVptNOtUV — Dan M (@DanMullen17) February 5, 2025

Figure out where all the bodies are buried.

I'm pissed. What they are doing with taxpayer's money is more egregious than in my wildest dreams. https://t.co/RE8HWSurZv — shannon (@dogmom002) February 5, 2025

And we've only scratched the surface of the wasteful spending and grift. Imagine what tomorrow will bring.