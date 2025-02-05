'Pass the Popcorn!' James Woods Shares the PERFECT Screenshot Encapsulating the Lefty Medi...
Here We Go! New Attorney General Pam Bondi Vows to Restore DOJ Integrity and Make America Safer (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

New Attorney General Pam Bondi is hitting the ground running. She was sworn in earlier this afternoon and in her first remarks as AG, she made it clear she plans to clean up the Justice Department and fight crime.

WATCH:

That's exactly why we elected Donald Trump. To appoint people like Bondi to positions of power and clean up the mess made by Democrats.

Lawfare is DOA.

Thank goodness.

A massive upgrade. We're eternally grateful Garland was never appointed to the Supreme Court.

Tackle violent crime instead of targeting parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics.

