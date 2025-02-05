Here We Go! New Attorney General Pam Bondi Vows to Restore DOJ Integrity and Make America Safer (WATCH)

New Attorney General Pam Bondi is hitting the ground running. She was sworn in earlier this afternoon and in her first remarks as AG, she made it clear she plans to clean up the Justice Department and fight crime.

🚨🔥Attorney General Pam Bondi: "I will restore integrity to the Justice Department and I will fight violent crime throughout this country and throughout this world and make America safe again."



pic.twitter.com/O6F8fB34X7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2025

That's exactly why we elected Donald Trump. To appoint people like Bondi to positions of power and clean up the mess made by Democrats.

She will actually follow the law, unlike the Attorney General before her. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 5, 2025

Lawfare is DOA.

Thank goodness.

WHAT A UPGRADE! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zDTCoBNwqo — The Conservative Patriot (@ConservPatriot_) February 5, 2025

A massive upgrade. We're eternally grateful Garland was never appointed to the Supreme Court.

Pam Bondi will restore integrity to the Department of Justice so that our law enforcement personnel can finally tackle violent crime! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 5, 2025

Tackle violent crime instead of targeting parents at school board meetings and traditional Catholics.

Congratulations, Pam! It's about time we had someone committed to cleaning up the justice system. Here's to safer streets and integrity in action — TrendNavigator🚀 (@RealTimeBytes) February 5, 2025

We're going to love safer streets and integrity.

I like her already. https://t.co/Ze4y5nGw4g — Brian in Tennessee (@klasdude0000001) February 5, 2025

So do we.

This will be a much needed change to a two tiered Justice system. For far too long, abuses within government systems have gone unchecked. The American people have lost faith in all our institutions that work for them and it’s time to restore that. https://t.co/fIsaeEptfx — BattleCreekMediaGroup (@RealDWill_PSS) February 5, 2025

She has her work cut out for her, but we have faith she'll rise to the occassion.