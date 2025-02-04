Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registrations to Help Dems

If you ask a Leftist, he will tell you voter fraud isn't a thing. Elections are always above board, and questioning the outcomes of elections is tantamount to treason (until a Republican wins, that is).

But they'll continue to swear up and down stuff like this doesn't happen when it benefits the Democratic Party:

‼️Connecticut Election Fraud‼️



Arlanda Brantley — who is a state employee w/ the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services — has been charged w/ fraudulent voter registration.



It is alleged that Brantley registered voters during an event at the Western Connecticut… pic.twitter.com/C06mvdOyKW — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 31, 2025

The entire post reads:

It is alleged that Brantley registered voters during an event at the Western Connecticut Mental Health Network on September 17th, 2024 — National Voter Registration Day. Afterwards, she reportedly altered voter party affiliation from 'No' or 'Republican' to 'Democrat' (w/o consent from the voters). While inspecting the voter registration cards, the Torrington, CT, clerk determined they had been altered & notified the police. Here are my questions/points: Do democrats still believe that election & voter fraud don’t exist? How many other healthcare workers are potentially taking advantage of the infirmed for political reasons? This story underscores the importance of having diligent & trustworthy clerks (so, I encourage voters to apply for jobs by searching for 'election' in your states @ indeed dot com) Please check your voter registration status often to ensure you’re registered at your current address & w/ the correct political party

Don't hold your breath on getting answers to that question.

I'm here in CT, and my wife and I just checked and noticed that her party registration status is now "Unaffiliated". She's been a registered Republican for 30 years. This state remains Democratic mainly because of this type of election corruption. — Philip Sterling (@SterlingPhil23) January 31, 2025

I just updated my own voter registration, I am no longer an independent, I am a Republican.🥰 It was a proud moment for me. — ThunderBlessing (@thunderblessing) January 31, 2025

Election fraud is a serious issue that undermines our democracy, great job exposing this Scott, we need to ensure the integrity of our elections.



This is exactly why voter ID laws are necessary, to prevent fraudulent activities like this from happening.



We must hold people… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) January 31, 2025

We need tighter election security laws, including Voter ID.

It really seems like these people will really do anything to cheat. — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) January 31, 2025

They have no confidence in their ability to win honest elections and -- given the current state of the DNC -- we understand why.

It's a dumpster fire (and we're more than okay with that!)

Democrats go through 3 stages every election cycle.



Stage 1 - Voter fraud doesn't exist!

Stage 2 - OK, it exists, but it's not widespread.

Stage 3 - OK, it is widespread, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the election, so it doesn't matter. — Attila the Hun (@TheKingOfHuns) January 31, 2025

And there was a lot more of this going on. The previous administration just chose to turn a blind eye. https://t.co/tXQ7YF1jRB — Unorthodox Stance 🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@UnorthodoxFan) February 2, 2025

A willful blind eye.

I was told this kind of thing was a "conspiracy theory" https://t.co/R78IMybWhY — jmeedee (@jmeedee) January 31, 2025

They always say that, and then it becomes reality.