Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registrations to Help Dems

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

If you ask a Leftist, he will tell you voter fraud isn't a thing. Elections are always above board, and questioning the outcomes of elections is tantamount to treason (until a Republican wins, that is).

Advertisement

But they'll continue to swear up and down stuff like this doesn't happen when it benefits the Democratic Party:

The entire post reads:

It is alleged that Brantley registered voters during an event at the Western Connecticut Mental Health Network on September 17th, 2024 — National Voter Registration Day. 

Afterwards, she reportedly altered voter party affiliation from 'No' or 'Republican' to 'Democrat' (w/o consent from the voters).

While inspecting the voter registration cards, the Torrington, CT, clerk determined they had been altered & notified the police.

Here are my questions/points:

Do democrats still believe that election & voter fraud don’t exist? 

How many other healthcare workers are potentially taking advantage of the infirmed for political reasons? 

This story underscores the importance of having diligent & trustworthy clerks (so, I encourage voters to apply for jobs by searching for 'election' in your states @ indeed dot com)

Please check your voter registration status often to ensure you’re registered at your current address & w/ the correct political party

Advertisement

Don't hold your breath on getting answers to that question.

Wow.

That's ridiculous.

Woo hoo!

We need tighter election security laws, including Voter ID.

They have no confidence in their ability to win honest elections and -- given the current state of the DNC -- we understand why.

It's a dumpster fire (and we're more than okay with that!)

Advertisement

Wash, rinse, repeat.

A willful blind eye.

They always say that, and then it becomes reality.

