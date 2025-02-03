BOOM: President Donald Trump Posts Video of Somali Airstrikes That Took Out ISIS Terrorists

Two days ago, we told you Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on ISIS operatives hiding in caves in Somalia. In that story, Trump said the terrorists targeted by the strikes were killed.
Now, Trump has posted declassified video footage of the strikes.
WATCH:
https://t.co/DB2rvH3vzr pic.twitter.com/PK1V8YklhY— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2025
Literally BOOM.
You just committed treason by tweeting out information that is clearly “unclassified,” which means it has not been declassified and therefore is still classified— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 3, 2025
Delete this or I will report it
Letterman is joking, but somewhere there's a Leftist with his knickers in a twist about this, looking for ways to impeach Trump.
The president is uploading liveleak airstrikes on X.— Malcolm FleX - Chaotic Neutral Mercenary (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 3, 2025
What a time to be alive.
Truly.
Taking out many terrorists at a time. It's needed. You got rid of them biden brought them back. The world is much safer with them gone.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 3, 2025
Dead terrorists don't commit acts of terrorism.
“Do the cartels next father” pic.twitter.com/Snix8PEe9V— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 3, 2025
This meme will never not be funny.
Recommended
Trump is a foreign policy expert.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 3, 2025
I always supported this aspect of his first term even when I opposed him in the primary.
Tough, strong U.S. foreign policy will keep America safe and prosperous.
Yes, it will.
Time to send these people a picture of their homes— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 3, 2025
We like the way you think.
Trump: here’s some video of burning terrorists to cleanse the timeline— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 3, 2025
ART https://t.co/tm6fxzExZI
And it's only Monday.
>kills ISIS leader— Kaiser Rocket (@kaiser_rocket) February 3, 2025
>posts killcam on main https://t.co/b64uBHHwUB
We are SO BACK, baby!
Uploading the killcam and flexing for the world to see is based asf. I love 2nd term trump so much it's unreal. https://t.co/jslHMCvNiq— Burner Gubels (@BGubels33221) February 3, 2025
What a time to be alive.
