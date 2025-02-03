BOOM: President Donald Trump Posts Video of Somali Airstrikes That Took Out ISIS Terrorists

Two days ago, we told you Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on ISIS operatives hiding in caves in Somalia. In that story, Trump said the terrorists targeted by the strikes were killed.

Now, Trump has posted declassified video footage of the strikes.

WATCH:

Literally BOOM.

You just committed treason by tweeting out information that is clearly “unclassified,” which means it has not been declassified and therefore is still classified



Delete this or I will report it — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 3, 2025

Letterman is joking, but somewhere there's a Leftist with his knickers in a twist about this, looking for ways to impeach Trump.

The president is uploading liveleak airstrikes on X.



What a time to be alive. — Malcolm FleX - Chaotic Neutral Mercenary (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 3, 2025

Truly.

Taking out many terrorists at a time. It's needed. You got rid of them biden brought them back. The world is much safer with them gone. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 3, 2025

Dead terrorists don't commit acts of terrorism.

“Do the cartels next father” pic.twitter.com/Snix8PEe9V — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 3, 2025

This meme will never not be funny.

Trump is a foreign policy expert.



I always supported this aspect of his first term even when I opposed him in the primary.



Tough, strong U.S. foreign policy will keep America safe and prosperous. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 3, 2025

Yes, it will.

Time to send these people a picture of their homes — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 3, 2025

We like the way you think.

Trump: here’s some video of burning terrorists to cleanse the timeline



ART https://t.co/tm6fxzExZI — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 3, 2025

And it's only Monday.

>kills ISIS leader

>posts killcam on main https://t.co/b64uBHHwUB — Kaiser Rocket (@kaiser_rocket) February 3, 2025

We are SO BACK, baby!

Uploading the killcam and flexing for the world to see is based asf. I love 2nd term trump so much it's unreal. https://t.co/jslHMCvNiq — Burner Gubels (@BGubels33221) February 3, 2025

What a time to be alive.