BOOM: President Donald Trump Posts Video of Somali Airstrikes That Took Out ISIS Terrorists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 03, 2025
Two days ago, we told you Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on ISIS operatives hiding in caves in Somalia. In that story, Trump said the terrorists targeted by the strikes were killed.

Now, Trump has posted declassified video footage of the strikes.

WATCH:

Literally BOOM.

Letterman is joking, but somewhere there's a Leftist with his knickers in a twist about this, looking for ways to impeach Trump.

Truly.

Dead terrorists don't commit acts of terrorism.

This meme will never not be funny.

Yes, it will.

We like the way you think.

And it's only Monday.

We are SO BACK, baby!

What a time to be alive.

Tags: AFRICA AIRSTRIKES DONALD TRUMP ISIS TERRORIST TERRORISTS

