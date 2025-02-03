CAT-egorically Wrong! Scotland Mulls Ban on Felines So Birds Can Be Killed by Wind Turbines Instead

This is ridiculous. The United Kingdom went from being the biggest, most powerful empire in history to a place that bans knives, jails meme creators, and now is poised to ban cat ownership.

No, seriously.

Cats in Scotland could be BANNED under strict new wildlife plans to protect birdshttps://t.co/3ABcAb9EoQ — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 3, 2025

More from GB News:

Households in Scotland could be prohibited from owning cats as part of new plans aimed at protecting the country’s wildlife. A report by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) - ordered by the Scottish Government - states that cats are wreaking havoc on the local population of mammals and birds. The body estimates about 250,000 bats and 27 million birds in the UK are killed each year by felines. The SAWC also said that domestic cats’ impact goes beyond just killing - the pets often torture their prey for fun and bring maimed animals home to their owners as a present.

Just so we're clear here: it's 'wrong' for cats to do what they naturally do -- hunt and eat small creatures -- but not wrong to outlaw cats.

How does SAWC plan to enforce the cat ban? This writer hates to be the bearer of bad news, but it involves killing a lot of felines.

Things the SNP want to ban:

Fireworks

Union Flags on Govt buildings

RAF Flyovers

One O'clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle

Woodburners

Social media for under 16s

Birthday cake and orange juice in nurseries

Pint glasses with alcohol branding

School blazers

Nuclear power

Petrol and… — Cllr Todd Ferguson (@ToddFergusonNAA) February 3, 2025

They're no fun.

What happens if they cross the border themselves, will they be able to claim asylum 😬🤣 — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) February 3, 2025

They can self-identify as dogs.

Crazy yet wind turbines are fine pic.twitter.com/ubElAI0bLc — Becks Boxer (@BecksBoxer) February 3, 2025

Wind turbines don't bring people joy and companionship, so they're fine.

Sucking the happiness out of life is a feature, not a bug, of this proposed cat ban.

Wind turbines kill 10,000 - 100,000 birds a year. — Casual Observer (@OpineTamed) February 3, 2025

That's different. Because reasons.

Cats only occassionally take common garden birds and a few mice. The main threat to UK bird species is loss of habitat and wind turbines over the last 30 years and that’s down to human activity. — UKRefusnik55 (@MikeMld32369) February 3, 2025

You're not supposed to notice this.

My god the scottish governments dementedness knows no bounds. They are utterly incompetent. https://t.co/X70btREW6M — Jacol (@snpout12) February 3, 2025

This isn't incompetence, per se.

Have they gone retarded in Scotland? https://t.co/gwdCnXhOk4 — Paddy O’Hoser (@RotoDynamite) February 3, 2025

In a word: yes.

This is one of the few issues that would bring me to revolution. Don't murder the cats! https://t.co/jf2Iq7zNQd — Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) February 3, 2025

Will people stand up to this, or will they fold?

Remember when the conspiracy theorists said the WEF are coming after pets? https://t.co/7YsyrX4cBz — ghost of the previous ghosts (@Ashcroft2024) February 3, 2025

'You'll own nothing and you'll like it.'

Yeah, no.

This would be totally justified.

Leave the pets alone.