Pedal to the Metal: GA Rep. Collins to Reintroduce Legislation Making Roadblock Protests Federal Crimes

Yesterday, anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles to demonstrate their displeasure with Donald Trump's immigration enforcement laws. Mayor Karen Bass even told police to stand down and not arrest the people blocking the roads.

Georgia Congressman Mike Collins is finally doing what should have been done ages ago: introducing legislation to make blocking roadways a federal crime.

I will soon reintroduce legislation to make blocking a highway intentionally a federal crime. First Hamas supporters, now illegals and their enablers, are stopping traffic. To make America safe again, we must have law and order. https://t.co/cAp8Z5nUbI — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 2, 2025

Finally.

There is no reason to block roads. It's not protected by the First Amendment, and the second we start prosecuting and imprisoning people for this, it'll stop.

Isn't "blocking traffic" one of those things people get arrested for when officers like... don't know what to arrest them for??



I knew like 7 people in college who were arrested for being drunk and stupid, but the record said "blocking traffic."



Why can't they do it NOW?! — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 3, 2025

They've chosen not to. Often at the request of Democrat politicians like Karen Bass.

Stiff penalties, please. This has gone on too long.



It’s ridiculous you’d have to make it a federal crime to have repercussions. Local govts. are derelict in addressing this. — Jen ~ #IstandwithIsrael 💯 🎗️🧡🧡, 🇺🇸x3 (@JENin140) February 2, 2025

STIFF penalties.

Don’t we already have laws that would address that? We don’t need more laws, we need enforcement. — NeverAgain2024🐊 (@FLFreeBird23) February 3, 2025

Federal aid to the states and municipalities should be tied to enforcement.

Please add to the law that stopping a vehicle, not letting it proceed, hitting the vehicle, and/or yelling is kidnapping and kidnapping it may be considered reasonable by the occupants of the vehicle as life treatening by a mob, justifying the use of deadly force against the mob… — Eternal_Kernal (@Eternal_Kernal) February 2, 2025

THIS.

Protect the people who defend themselves from the mobs.

LONG overdue.

Don’t make it illegal to block a highway, make it legal to drive through anyone blocking a highway. https://t.co/37OmaERKtM — Kab (@soulofkab) February 3, 2025

A good bill will do both.

I don’t give a s**t what cause you’re supporting or protesting against. I could even agree with you 100%, you should be immediately arrested and sent to jail for very long time for intentionally blocking a federal highway. And civilly liable for lost work, ambulance issues etc https://t.co/4AAxB2Ajre — BowTiedBrazil (@bowtiedbrazil) February 3, 2025

And this is where most people are. They don't care what you're protesting, don't do it in the middle of the road.