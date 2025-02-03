Pedal to the Metal: GA Rep. Collins to Reintroduce Legislation Making Roadblock Protests Federal Crimes

He's DEAD Jim, DEAD! Dana Loesch COOKS FL RINO and All-Around Troll Randy...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 03, 2025
Sarah D.

Yesterday, anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles to demonstrate their displeasure with Donald Trump's immigration enforcement laws. Mayor Karen Bass even told police to stand down and not arrest the people blocking the roads.

Georgia Congressman Mike Collins is finally doing what should have been done ages ago: introducing legislation to make blocking roadways a federal crime.

Finally.

There is no reason to block roads. It's not protected by the First Amendment, and the second we start prosecuting and imprisoning people for this, it'll stop.

They've chosen not to. Often at the request of Democrat politicians like Karen Bass.

STIFF penalties.

Federal aid to the states and municipalities should be tied to enforcement.

THIS.

Protect the people who defend themselves from the mobs.

LONG overdue.

A good bill will do both.

And this is where most people are. They don't care what you're protesting, don't do it in the middle of the road.

