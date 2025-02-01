A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting 'Wheel of Fortune'

One of the fondest memories of this writer's childhood is Mr. Rogers. From his sweaters to his pet fish to his trolley, he was a gem and a big part of growing up for many American kids.

Pittsburgh native and children's television icon Fred Rogers remains a beloved figure, even 22 years after his death because he was the best of us: a decent, kind, loving man and universally adored.

So enjoy this clip of Mr. Rogers visiting 'Wheel of Fortune' when the game show taped in Pittsburgh back in 1998:

Mister Rogers crashes the Wheel of Fortune set during a taping in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA & the crowd lose their minds pic.twitter.com/kwJNzs5mZk — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) January 31, 2025

We adore him, and there's never been anyone like him.

He was the speaker at commencement for my universityhttps://t.co/DM5sWf5QH2



1996 at NCSU



That was loads of fun — Mary Pat Campbell (@meepbobeep) February 1, 2025

We bet it was. What a great memory!

Well that's heartwarming, has there ever been someone else so universally loved? — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) January 31, 2025

There has not.

A great human being. — Erik Rogers (@ErikR391987) January 31, 2025

Truly.

in 70s my parents bought a 1974 Ford LTD station wagon off of Fred Rogers, he was the same in person as he was on his show, a great man, very quiet and humble — F Society (@gpetroia71) February 1, 2025

We LOVE this story.

I saw a meme where he was talking to Thor and easily picks up Mjölnir to Thor’s amazement. If there ever was someone who could pick Mjölnir up, surely it would be Mr. Rogers. — Geoff Fox 🦊 (@geoffreyfoxwv) February 1, 2025

He would be worthy to pick up Mjölnir.

Great man great show great heart. I would only criticize lady Aberline Fairchild..WTH? pic.twitter.com/4vWSsSkQZ8 — Fierce Clark♥️🇺🇲 (@ClarkFierc20489) February 1, 2025

Heh. She was a little odd.

The world could use a bit more Fred Rogers these days, no? https://t.co/KSD2VveKhr — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 1, 2025

Yes, we could use a bit more Fred Rogers.

Fred Rogers was (is?) a national treasure. https://t.co/7BSHqiFtmN — sofishdekat (@sofishdekat) February 1, 2025

Is. He lives on.

Wheel of Fortune and Mr. Roger's Neighborhood were on the air simultaneously for about twenty years. Crazy when you think about that. https://t.co/1Hdl5bXEst — Calthrina950 (@calthrina950) February 1, 2025

Really is kinda crazy.