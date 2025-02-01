James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting 'Wheel of Fortune'

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting 'Wheel of Fortune'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 01, 2025
Jim Judkis/Focus Features via AP

One of the fondest memories of this writer's childhood is Mr. Rogers. From his sweaters to his pet fish to his trolley, he was a gem and a big part of growing up for many American kids.

Pittsburgh native and children's television icon Fred Rogers remains a beloved figure, even 22 years after his death because he was the best of us: a decent, kind, loving man and universally adored.

So enjoy this clip of Mr. Rogers visiting 'Wheel of Fortune' when the game show taped in Pittsburgh back in 1998:

We adore him, and there's never been anyone like him.

We bet it was. What a great memory!

There has not.

Truly.

