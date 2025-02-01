Rachel Maddow Warns That Firing FBI Agents Involved in J6 Probes Could Gut...
'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU': Trump Issues Statement After Ordering Missile Strikes on ISIS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:15 PM on February 01, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

This morning, Donald Trump issued a statement on X concerning targeted missile strikes on ISIS terrorists:

The entire post reads:

These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

Terrorists across the globe should be put on notice.

So do we.

Refreshing to see a President who protects Americans home and abroad.

They will never commit another act of terrorism.

