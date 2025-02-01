'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU': Trump Issues Statement After Ordering Missile Strikes on ISIS

This morning, Donald Trump issued a statement on X concerning targeted missile strikes on ISIS terrorists:

This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2025

The entire post reads:

These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

Terrorists across the globe should be put on notice.

I hope cartels are next, sir. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 1, 2025

So do we.

DON’T FVCK WITH AMERICA



AMERICA IS BACK — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 1, 2025

Refreshing to see a President who protects Americans home and abroad.

And they died, died like a dog. We need more of that. Take the terrorists out. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 1, 2025

They will never commit another act of terrorism.

Trump probably ordered this strike between s**tposts . Like a Boss — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) February 1, 2025

Or between the 8th and 9th hole, like he did with Colombia.

Lots of FO going on.

HOLT CRAP HE'S GONE FULL LIAM NEESON https://t.co/IqrwAhxuW9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 1, 2025

That's exactly what we thought of.