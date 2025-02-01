'60 Minutes' Changes Its Tune, Will Give FCC Kamala Harris Interview Transcript (Can't...
BLOW HARDS: Oklahoma Proposes Legislation to Limit Storm Chasers, Require Permits

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 01, 2025
Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP

This writer was 13 in 1996 when the summer blockbuster 'Twister' hit theaters. Ever since then, she's always wanted to chase at least one storm and see a real tornado just once.

But she won't be able to do that in Oklahoma if this proposed legislation becomes the law of the land.

And here's why Timmer opposes the bill:

The entire post reads:

1. Seems to define a professional storm chaser as one who works with legacy media or university. Most professional storm chasers are streamers through social media or work with radar/weather apps not with the FCC.

2. No limit on the road closures. They could, in theory, close off a whole section of Oklahoma and only make it accessible by licensed storm chasers.

3. Many many Oklahomans get their severe weather information from non-legacy media storm chasers. We reach orders of magnitude more Oklahomans than many local news broadcasts. 

4. This is step one toward broader regulation.

It seems insane and dangerous to direct law enforcement to close roads during severe weather events.

According to Google, three storm chasers died in 2013 chasing an EF3 tornado. That seems to be the last storm-chase-related death in the state.

So if this is a question of 'safety', it seems misguided and unnecessary government overreach.

See? There are ways around it.

'We were birdwatching, sir. We don't need a permit to birdwatch. That tornado just got in our our way.'

This made us laugh out loud.

Reed Timmer responded to this:

This is the way.

We understood this reference.

This. Even amateur storm chasers provide valuable information that can save lives.

Yeah. Fun film, but it's fiction.

