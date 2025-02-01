INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination

This story is wild and really important.

Throughout the years of the Biden-Harris administration, it was the government's professed belief that Christians (and other Right-leaning groups) were 'extremists' who posed a domestic terror threat to America. So it makes sense they would enact policies to exclude those so-called 'domestic terrorists' from certain aspects of public life.

Advertisement

In Idaho -- hardly a blue state -- the National Guard is facing a lawsuit for removing an Officer from his command for his Christian views and making it policy to discriminate against Christians:

This is insane. In the Idaho National Guard, an Officer was removed from command for his Christian views.



The investigating officer recommended NO CHRISTIANS IN COMMAND.



This is insane. pic.twitter.com/jo8eqwQfZl — brink (@brinkofill) January 31, 2025

More from Liberty Council:

Liberty Counsel filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Idaho Army National Guard infantry officer against Governor Brad Little and two army generals for unlawfully removing the officer from command solely due to his personal Christian expression on biblical sexuality made outside of the military environment. An investigation into the officer, which revealed no wrongdoing, nevertheless recommended a policy to monitor potential candidates for command for any 'concerning ideologies' as a way of 'rooting out' any 'extremism' in the ranks. In this case, the decision to remove him from command on this basis shows that his superiors believe his Bible-centered beliefs on sexuality to be concerning and essentially puts an unconstitutional 'No Christians in Command' policy into action. The investigation noted that the Idaho Army National Guard should consider 'creating a policy…of conducting public records search on the Internet and on popular social media sites to see how a selected candidate portrays themselves publicly,' and that candidates for command be 'scrutinized to ensure there is no concerning information within the public domain.' In the lawsuit, Liberty Counsel contends that despite finding no evidence of wrongdoing by the officer, the Idaho Army National Guard affirmed the investigation’s policy recommendation by ordering the officer removed from command 'for the mere exercise and expression of his religious views.'

This suit seems like a slam dunk.

The Idaho Army National Guard made clear that Major Worley’s Christian beliefs were the sole basis for his removal from command.



And, the findings of the officer who investigated the baseless complaint and the Brigadier General who affirmed those findings said in no uncertain… — Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel) February 1, 2025

It's discrimination and bigotry.

Army Directive 2404-07 set conditions for this.



Intentionally vague and “open to interpretation” on what “extremist” is.https://t.co/ueldFLUOCC pic.twitter.com/sofvutoA6M — Positivio Undercoverus Brotherius (@RealUCBfosho) January 31, 2025

Of course the terms are vague.

How does this s**t keep happening in places like Idaho and Montana?



Is it out of state officers bucking for promotions moving to states with a low population or something? — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) January 31, 2025

Because Lefties find places where they can enact their policies.

Hey @PeteHegseth, this might be something that needs a bit of attention....seems like a giant load of bulls**t to me. — Nathanael Greene (@NathanaelGr1778) January 31, 2025

It is a giant load of bulls**t.

Not just insane, illegal. Highly illegal. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) January 31, 2025

HIGHLY illegal.

DEI: The Idaho National Guard determined that Christians were ineligible for command because of their religion. The unit began removing Christians from command as a result. https://t.co/uX9TmCBh5k pic.twitter.com/xTRWEB34Ge — @amuse (@amuse) February 1, 2025

Advertisement

This is inexcusable.

Isn't this discrimination? Same discrimination that's frowned upon when it's toward a minority group https://t.co/rGH5foXSGc — Churchill Reffell (@Franducci10) February 1, 2025

It is discrimination.

But this is (D)ifferent because of who the targets of that discrimination are.