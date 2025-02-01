INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination

Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on February 01, 2025
Various

This story is wild and really important. 

Throughout the years of the Biden-Harris administration, it was the government's professed belief that Christians (and other Right-leaning groups) were 'extremists' who posed a domestic terror threat to America. So it makes sense they would enact policies to exclude those so-called 'domestic terrorists' from certain aspects of public life.

In Idaho -- hardly a blue state -- the National Guard is facing a lawsuit for removing an Officer from his command for his Christian views and making it policy to discriminate against Christians:

More from Liberty Council:

Liberty Counsel filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Idaho Army National Guard infantry officer against Governor Brad Little and two army generals for unlawfully removing the officer from command solely due to his personal Christian expression on biblical sexuality made outside of the military environment. An investigation into the officer, which revealed no wrongdoing, nevertheless recommended a policy to monitor potential candidates for command for any 'concerning ideologies' as a way of 'rooting out' any 'extremism' in the ranks. In this case, the decision to remove him from command on this basis shows that his superiors believe his Bible-centered beliefs on sexuality to be concerning and essentially puts an unconstitutional 'No Christians in Command' policy into action.

The investigation noted that the Idaho Army National Guard should consider 'creating a policy…of conducting public records search on the Internet and on popular social media sites to see how a selected candidate portrays themselves publicly,' and that candidates for command be 'scrutinized to ensure there is no concerning information within the public domain.'

In the lawsuit, Liberty Counsel contends that despite finding no evidence of wrongdoing by the officer, the Idaho Army National Guard affirmed the investigation’s policy recommendation by ordering the officer removed from command 'for the mere exercise and expression of his religious views.'

This suit seems like a slam dunk.

It's discrimination and bigotry.

Of course the terms are vague.

Because Lefties find places where they can enact their policies.

It is a giant load of bulls**t.

HIGHLY illegal.

This is inexcusable.

It is discrimination.

But this is (D)ifferent because of who the targets of that discrimination are.

