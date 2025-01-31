Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another...
Good Luck With That! Undeterred J.K. Rowling Mocks Lefties Who've Doubled Down on Calling Her 'Fascist'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 31, 2025
Twitter

Since the election this writer has watched, with a degree of amazement, the Left continue to beclown themselves. They learned nothing about why they lost the election and seem to have zero interest in making the reforms their party so desperately needs.

This writer is perfectly fine with this. As Napoleon said, 'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

So double down, Lefties. Your approval rating is at 31%; let's see if you can get it to go even lower.

And trust us when they say they are doubling down:

This proves the Left have no argument. They cannot argue from medicine, or science, or morality because the things they support are antithetical to logic and reason. So they scream 'fascist' over and over in a failed attempt to shut up their opponents.

We thought we were getting Handmaid's robes, darn it.

Heh.

Nah. Voldemort, while evil, was at least smart.

It sure does.

It tells us they've got nothing.

Totally.

Absolutely.

Sloshed?

We'd die of alcohol poisoning.

Heh.

That's absolutely part of it.

Reject it forcefully.

