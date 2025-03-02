J.D. Vance Points Out 'Bitter Irony' of Lefties Demanding Endless Arms Shipments to Ukraine

We love J.D. Vance, and tapping him to be Vice President may be the best thing Donald Trump did in his two terms as President. He has a way of articulating the issues understandably, and he's not afraid to call out media and opposition to their faces.

Lefties hate him for it, of course, but we don't care.

Here's Vance -- once again -- speaking truth to the people who so desperately need to hear it:

The bitter irony of America’s present predicament is that the very people who cheer for permanent arms shipments to Ukraine also supported the de-industrialization of America.



The very things you want us to send are things we don’t make enough of. — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 2, 2025

Of course.

JD VANCE 2028.



The Zelenskyy exchange sold me. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 2, 2025

We'll see what happens in four years.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2025

Very true.

Ukraine can easily win without the American support. 🇺🇦 — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) March 2, 2025

Good to know.

This is what conscription looks like in Ukraine today.



For all the pro war jagoffs out there, how do you feel about this? Are you ok with young men being dragged to the frontlines to die in a trench? JD explicitly mentioned this yesterday but Zelenskyy sidestepped the issue. pic.twitter.com/leXn9Sh4CS — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) March 2, 2025

They don't care because it isn't them or someone they love.

For now.

America First means making our own weapons, not shipping away the last ones we’ve got. The same people who sent our jobs overseas now want to send our ammo too—at this rate, Ukraine will have more U.S. military gear than we do! — Baste Records (@basterecords) March 2, 2025

Just like the Taliban.

Precisely Mr Vice President. This is a war of attrition which requires A LOT of artillery. But we don’t even have the industrial base to aid Ukraine that cuz of the globalists! They’re such hypocrites https://t.co/gARTkYylyM — Mearsheimer Jr (Fan) (@Real_Politik101) March 2, 2025

Flaming hypocrites.

He really is impressive.

The stunning ignorance of the professional managerial class that have brought us so low, laid bare by one tweet.



Vance2028. https://t.co/42DquJWzlb — CognitiveDeclension (@CDeclension) March 2, 2025

The managerial class will get really mad about this, attack Vance, and do nothing to address the root causes of the problem.

In hindsight, that was probably a bad idea.