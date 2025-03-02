J.D. Vance Points Out 'Bitter Irony' of Lefties Demanding Endless Arms Shipments to Ukraine

John Harwood Removes All Doubt About How Democrats REALLY Feel About People Who...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We love J.D. Vance, and tapping him to be Vice President may be the best thing Donald Trump did in his two terms as President. He has a way of articulating the issues understandably, and he's not afraid to call out media and opposition to their faces.

Lefties hate him for it, of course, but we don't care.

Here's Vance -- once again -- speaking truth to the people who so desperately need to hear it:

Of course.

We'll see what happens in four years.

Very true.

Good to know.

They don't care because it isn't them or someone they love.

For now.

Just like the Taliban.

Flaming hypocrites.

He really is impressive.

The managerial class will get really mad about this, attack Vance, and do nothing to address the root causes of the problem.

In hindsight, that was probably a bad idea.

Tags: UKRAINE VICE PRESIDENT WAR J.D. VANCE

