INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk Against Nazi Smears

While X and Facebook have become platforms more devoted to free speech (largely; some issues persist and we won't ignore that when they arise), other social media sites are not so friendly to free speech.

Reddit, however, is not a place where users can speak their mind. Especially when it comes to Elon Musk, apparently.

Reddit continues to be anti-free speech.



I just got a lifetime ban from the "comics" subreddit. Yesterday I posted a humor comic that got over 5,400 upvotes. Then I noticed that there was a pinned post from the moderators saying that comics linked from X could no longer be… pic.twitter.com/TJloKKWRo3 — Cedric Hohnstadt (@cedrichohnstadt) January 30, 2025

The entire post reads:

I just got a lifetime ban from the 'comics' subreddit. Yesterday I posted a humor comic that got over 5,400 upvotes. Then I noticed that there was a pinned post from the moderators saying that comics linked from X could no longer be shared because Musk gave a Nazi salute. I commented saying no he didn't. The moderator accused me of being pro-Nazi, banned me permanently for life, and deleted all my past posts from the 'comics' subreddit. But somehow Elon Musk is the totalitarian?

The irony is lost on the Reddit mods who banned Cedric.

Lunatics.



You've gained a follower here though. 👊🏾 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) January 31, 2025

Lunatics is putting it mildly. We've seen some of those subreddits.

I quietly unsubscribed from all the subreddits I followed a while back. No intentions of returning. The rot there is institution-wide and there is no saving it. It's not even worth concern. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 31, 2025

The only way to win the game is to not play.

All is proceeding as has been foretold. pic.twitter.com/11rWJyEHq3 — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) January 31, 2025

Heh.

Speech Nazis run Reddit. pic.twitter.com/40UnEaMzmi — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 31, 2025

They sure do.

Facebook may be launching a jihad against X too. I posted this joke / meme from X & Facebook dinged it for ‘nudity & sexual activity’. If that’s their idea of sexual activity, they’ve got some major kink issues. https://t.co/KgoEzoOmSB pic.twitter.com/olKoU8m5n5 — marypmadigan 🚀 (@marypmadigan) January 31, 2025

Facebook has been weird about memes and pictures for a while. A picture of this writer's cat got flagged once, and it was completely harmless.

Old enough to remember when @Reddit was about free speech. https://t.co/XzS5PZUPOQ — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) January 31, 2025

Then Leftists took over and ruined it. As they always do.

Reddit is a totalitarian leftist echo chamber. Same as Bluesky. https://t.co/fQUF8DsTHG — trod roughshod 🇮🇱 (@TrodRoughshod) January 31, 2025

They're only good for mining content and mocking Lefties.

The fact that non-political Subreddits were forced to join this says numbers about the site as a whole. Who's the Nazi dictator now? Sure isn't Elon Musk. https://t.co/NxlResBb51 — Handcup Official (@HandcupOfficial) January 31, 2025

The Left injects politics into everything and it needs to stop. Sometimes we just want things to be politics-free. Some things NEED to be politics-free.

Elon Musk himself weighed in on this, too:

This is insane https://t.co/d5GEBRns4p — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2025

Yes. Yes it is.