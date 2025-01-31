Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden...
INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk Against Nazi Smears

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Tali Arbel

While X and Facebook have become platforms more devoted to free speech (largely; some issues persist and we won't ignore that when they arise), other social media sites are not so friendly to free speech.

Reddit, however, is not a place where users can speak their mind. Especially when it comes to Elon Musk, apparently.

The entire post reads:

I just got a lifetime ban from the 'comics' subreddit. Yesterday I posted a humor comic that got over 5,400 upvotes. Then I noticed that there was a pinned post from the moderators saying that comics linked from X could no longer be shared because Musk gave a Nazi salute. I commented saying no he didn't. The moderator accused me of being pro-Nazi, banned me permanently for life, and deleted all my past posts from the 'comics' subreddit.

But somehow Elon Musk is the totalitarian?

The irony is lost on the Reddit mods who banned Cedric.

Lunatics is putting it mildly. We've seen some of those subreddits.

The only way to win the game is to not play.

Heh.

They sure do.

Facebook has been weird about memes and pictures for a while. A picture of this writer's cat got flagged once, and it was completely harmless.

Then Leftists took over and ruined it. As they always do.

They're only good for mining content and mocking Lefties.

The Left injects politics into everything and it needs to stop. Sometimes we just want things to be politics-free. Some things NEED to be politics-free.

Elon Musk himself weighed in on this, too:

Yes. Yes it is.

