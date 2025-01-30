Seriously? Texas Authorities Investigating Dad for Some Snow Day Fun (WATCH)

This writer has often noticed (and surely she's not alone) that those in authority are often less-than-eager to tackle the actual problems facing our society -- like crime, out-of-control spending, and illegal immigration -- in favor of coming down like a ton of bricks on people for minor infractions.

We see this in the U.K., where 'grooming gangs' sexually abuse children for decades, and the government largely turns a blind eye while throwing members in prison for 'hate crimes.'

This story out of Texas smacks of those same misplaced priorities:

JUST IN: Texas law enforcement are investigating after a dad used his 3-month-old baby to wipe snow off his car.



Police are reportedly pursuing child endangerment charges pic.twitter.com/0v0uqVhuMi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2025

Really?

REALLY?!

This is what they're investigating?

Are people being serious in these replies? The kid probably loved it. I used to "mop the floor" with my nephew's when they were babies and they laughed their arses off the whole time - it's called playing. — Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) January 30, 2025

We don't do that anymore.

Why? The kid is bundle up, no different than playing in the snow. This just seems like a silly thing a dad did with his kid. The kid probably had fun doing that. If this is real and police are getting involved, shame on those police. — FedUpMajority (@FedUpMajority) January 29, 2025

Surely, some Karen out there have called the police on kids playing in the snow.

In the meantime, in the Nordic countries it's been a tradition to leave babies outside to take a nap, even in sub zero temperatures.



Even now in 2025, in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, many parents believe it offers various health benefits, including better sleep… — TigerByte (@TigerByte) January 30, 2025

Yeah. There are some things Europe does right.

The baby probably had fun. Just a dad being silly. The baby was warm, and I speak as someone who lives in Montana. It was probably plenty warm there with wet, melting snow. I wish my dad would have done this with me as a kid; looks like fun. — MRS. MASSACRE (@Missus_Massacre) January 30, 2025

Some people are allergic to fun and don't think others should have any, either.

It's fine. Probably a bit too young to be doing that, but not child endangerment. Police shouldn't be pursuing serious charges. That's too harsh and not going to help anyone. — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) January 30, 2025

The process is the punishment, and sometimes authorities like to 'make an example' of someone.

My dad literally threw me in a pool when I was 5 to learn to swim and taught me about electricity my handing me a butter knife.



Shut the f**k up and let dads be dads. https://t.co/vMMloGLdBu — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 29, 2025

'Why aren't dads more involved?'

THIS is what happens when dads get involved.

I realize the baby doesn’t have socks on—okay. But I can’t be the only person who knows with 100% certainty their parents would be in prison if cell phone cameras/internet sharing was a thing during their childhood. Parents do silly stuff that isn’t necessarily dangerous to kids https://t.co/EKnwQTWKoL — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 29, 2025

Absolutely this.

This writer's dad had a car once where the rear seats folded down for trunk access. We'd ride in the trunk around town.

Glad we didn't have social media then.

Interesting how little people are able to distinguish between “parenting decision I would not make” and “child abuse.”



Look, this is a stupid thing to do with a baby, but the comments are filled with people acting as though he’s an unparalleled moral monster. https://t.co/w32xHQi1Qq — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) January 30, 2025

They have no idea what actual child abuse is.

If this dad took this infant to a 'gender clinic', they'd be applauding him.

Is this a joke? We should probably arrest Dads for throwing their kids in the air while we're at it.



The kid was apparently warm and happy. It frequently hits -20 where I live. I'm pretty sure Texas is afraid of snow. https://t.co/BiTbe20LbH — Profreshonal Greg (@ProfreshionalGH) January 29, 2025

Gonna have to arrest everyone who lives where it gets cold if we apply the same logic.

Here's hoping sanity prevails in this case.