Seriously? Texas Authorities Investigating Dad for Some Snow Day Fun (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 30, 2025
meme

This writer has often noticed (and surely she's not alone) that those in authority are often less-than-eager to tackle the actual problems facing our society -- like crime, out-of-control spending, and illegal immigration -- in favor of coming down like a ton of bricks on people for minor infractions.

We see this in the U.K., where 'grooming gangs' sexually abuse children for decades, and the government largely turns a blind eye while throwing members in prison for 'hate crimes.'

This story out of Texas smacks of those same misplaced priorities:

Really?

REALLY?!

This is what they're investigating?

We don't do that anymore.

Surely, some Karen out there have called the police on kids playing in the snow.

'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing
Grateful Calvin
Yeah. There are some things Europe does right.

Some people are allergic to fun and don't think others should have any, either.

The process is the punishment, and sometimes authorities like to 'make an example' of someone.

'Why aren't dads more involved?'

THIS is what happens when dads get involved.

Absolutely this.

This writer's dad had a car once where the rear seats folded down for trunk access. We'd ride in the trunk around town.

Glad we didn't have social media then.

They have no idea what actual child abuse is.

If this dad took this infant to a 'gender clinic', they'd be applauding him.

Gonna have to arrest everyone who lives where it gets cold if we apply the same logic.

Here's hoping sanity prevails in this case.

