Game, Set, Match! Martina Navratilova SLAMS LGBTQ Mag 'The Advocate' for Rewriting Gay Activist History

The hardcore trans activists really, really don't like it when women stand up for themselves, and they get especially irritated when lesbian women stand up to their nonsense.

They shouldn't be surprised, really. A lot of 'trans women' (read: men) seem to really dislike the fact lesbians want nothing to do with them, to the point where they accuse lesbians who won't have relationships with them of 'transphobia.'

But that's the path activists seem determined to go down, and heaven help them.

The Advocate, an LGBTQ news outlet dating back to 1967, decided to attack the LGB part of their audience by accusing tennis star Martina Navratilova of 'rewriting history' on the role of trans people in the gay rights movement:

Martina Navratilova says trans people weren't involved in the early gay rights movement. She's wrong https://t.co/5dhFtnOeCq — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) January 28, 2025

They picked the wrong person to mess with, though, as Martina came back with some proof The Advocate is the one rewriting history:

I see the Advocate is re- writing history too, for example saying Marsha was trans when he was just a self professed cross- dresser. Drag queens were not trans. But ok- Joan of Arc was apparently trans too… pic.twitter.com/EFBDnba8lI — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 28, 2025

BOOM.

And she's correct. They're retconning historical figures like Joan of Arc as 'trans' because Joan of Arc wore armor and led troops in battle.

Interesting example of the horseshoe effect of denialism—there's a well-known recording of Johnson referring to *himself* as a boy. People have known this FOREVER. Milton Berle was not "trans" on TV during the Eisenhower administration. Bugs Bunny in lipstick was not "trans." — japecake (@japecake) January 29, 2025

This is the problem. Anyone who doesn't conform to 'gender norms' (which the Left screams are social constructs anyway) must be 'born in the wrong body' and not simply, you know, different.

God Bless you Martina. Keep speaking out! Don't let the "trans-activists" hijack LGB history. — truly a trashbag (@trashbag_a) January 29, 2025

Yep.

That's exactly what this is.

Ah but "Drag queens (later to be called trans" 🙄🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/zDUEt3bA6k — Ellie Angharad 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ellie_Angharad) January 29, 2025

Where did this notion that drag queens are all trans come from?

Martina is correct, the avocado is wrong https://t.co/slhdXxlvVd — Barry Wall (@HeadWarriorTWM) January 29, 2025

The avocado. Heh.

It sickens me to see what was once the premier gay and lesbian news source outright lying about gay history to prop up a homophobic ideology. https://t.co/08rhQS9HC3 — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) January 29, 2025

This is also correct. Trans is a very homophobic ideology that erases gay and lesbian people because they don't conform to gender norms.

Leftist trans liars continue to try to subvert the history of gay rights. Drag queens are not transgender, then or now. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/IIktFQUrSP — Georgia Log Cabin (@GeorgiaLogCabin) January 29, 2025

Bingo.

She is correct.