Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the...
Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the...
STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
Pete Hegesth Says DoD Will Expand Migrant Operations Center at Gitmo to Full...
'Someone Lost a Patronus!' Take a Small Break and Enjoy the STUNNING Beauty...
Try and Wrap Your Head Around This Dem Senator's Lecture to RFK Jr....
Chicago Way! Corrupt Mayor Brandon Johnson Blocked Investigators from His Not-So-Secret 'G...
Keith Olbermann Demands Trump in a Straightjacket Before Sunset
Paging J.B. Pritzker! Scary Report Shows ZERO Students Reading on Grade Level at...
'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the...
After Phoning It in As Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg Dares Lecture Trump on...
Seriously? Texas Authorities Investigating Dad for Some Snow Day Fun (WATCH)

Game, Set, Match! Martina Navratilova SLAMS LGBTQ Mag 'The Advocate' for Rewriting Gay Activist History

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Robert Dear, File

The hardcore trans activists really, really don't like it when women stand up for themselves, and they get especially irritated when lesbian women stand up to their nonsense.

Advertisement

They shouldn't be surprised, really. A lot of 'trans women' (read: men) seem to really dislike the fact lesbians want nothing to do with them, to the point where they accuse lesbians who won't have relationships with them of 'transphobia.'

But that's the path activists seem determined to go down, and heaven help them.

The Advocate, an LGBTQ news outlet dating back to 1967, decided to attack the LGB part of their audience by accusing tennis star Martina Navratilova of 'rewriting history' on the role of trans people in the gay rights movement:

They picked the wrong person to mess with, though, as Martina came back with some proof The Advocate is the one rewriting history:

Recommended

SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

BOOM.

And she's correct. They're retconning historical figures like Joan of Arc as 'trans' because Joan of Arc wore armor and led troops in battle.

This is the problem. Anyone who doesn't conform to 'gender norms' (which the Left screams are social constructs anyway) must be 'born in the wrong body' and not simply, you know, different.

Yep.

That's exactly what this is.

Where did this notion that drag queens are all trans come from?

Advertisement

The avocado. Heh.

This is also correct. Trans is a very homophobic ideology that erases gay and lesbian people because they don't conform to gender norms.

Bingo.

She is correct.

Tags: GAY GAY RIGHTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis
'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing
Grateful Calvin
Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the Eye
Brett T.
'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the Media Shills for Democrats
Laura W.
STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated ALL Our Infrastructure
Amy Curtis
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee Amy Curtis
Advertisement