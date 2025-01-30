Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO,...
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy...
VIP
You'll Never GUESS Who Adam Schiff Teamed Up with to Whine About Kash...
The Party Has LEFT US! Lifelong Dem FURIOUS with Senate Dems Attacking RFK...
OOF! RFK Jr. Lowers the Boom on Sen. Sanders and Dems' Big Pharma...
Donald Trump Rips Reporters During DC Plane Crash Briefing
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for...
How It's DONE! Sen. Eric Schmitt Plays 'Would You Rather' Questioning Kash Patel...
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and...
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
We Want to Hear HER, Not YOU: Mark Warner Humiliates Himself Repeatedly Cutting...
VIP
Sen. Lindsey Graham Spends 5 Mins. Telling Dems the REAL Reasons They Don't...

ACKSHUALLY: The Economist Warns Us That Stopping Unfettered Foreign Aid Harms America and NO ONE Buys It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 30, 2025
Twitchy

The Left really wants to have their proverbial cake and eat it, too. Just ask a Lefty, and they'll gladly tell you America is an evil colonizer populated with racist white supremacists and that we harm other nations with our policies and politics.

Advertisement

But they'll also tell us the world cannot function without America acting like the world's piggy bank, and that we have to give money -- billions of dollars -- to other countries to help them out.

Now that Donald Trump is in office and government spending is under a very critical eye, the Left is not happy that America's era of largess is coming to an end.

We completely expect the Left to try the usual arguments: it's racist, it's xenophobic, etc. etc.

But this argument from The Economist is a new one for us:

Since when has The Economist cared about hurting America? That's kind of a feature to them, and not a bug.

But here we are.

They write:

Foreign aid is easy to decry. Money is often wasted or stolen. Its benefits are hard to see. And giving money to foreigners means less for voters at home. That makes it an ideal target for the America First president, Donald Trump.

But when so much assistance to so many of the world’s needy disappears overnight, as it did when the State Department ordered almost all aid to be cut on January 24th, the harm was visible everywhere. Clinics closed their doors; antiretroviral drugs to treat those infected with HIV dried up; work on controlling other viruses ceased; the clearing of land-mines stopped; support for refugees evaporated. The American-backed camps holding captured Islamic State fighters in Syria won a two-week waiver to keep receiving funds, which is only somewhat reassuring.

All this was a gift for China as it vies with America for soft-power supremacy. Why would an American president, even one so careless as Mr Trump, so wantonly damage his country’s interests? One reason is public opinion. Americans think that foreign aid gobbles up a massive 25% of the federal budget, polls say. The real figure is closer to 1% ($68bn in 2023, not counting most aid to Ukraine). That’s a very modest 0.25% of GDP.

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Advertisement

So if foreign aid is such a small part of the budget, cutting it is also no big deal.

The Left is really big on people paying their fair share, after all.

Excellent questions, all.

So convenient, no?

Eventually, it's not about the money.

'Forget about them.' - The Economist, probably.

They sure do.

Advertisement

Even the former president of Kenya told foreign nations to stop crying about this.

America is $36 trillion in debt and climbing. It's time to stop spending where we don't need to.

Tags: AID DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY SPENDING THE ECONOMIST TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer
Doug P.
Marsha Blackburn Nukes EVERY Senate Democrat (Esp. Dick Durbin) by Asking Kash Patel 1 Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO, But X Ain't Havin' IT
Sam J.
Kash Patel's Most SAVAGE Mic Drop Moment Comes at Sheldon Whitehouse's Expense and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy at Reagan Plane Crash Presser
Amy Curtis
'You Make the Right People Mad': Sen. John Kennedy STOMPS Biden Adm While Questioning Kash Patel (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer Doug P.
Advertisement