Paranoid Android: A New Humanoid Robot Eerily Twitching to Life is Freaking Out Viewers (WATCH)

A video of an android twitching to life is creeping out viewers on X. The synthetic human-like automaton, called Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics. The company says the completed cybernetic creation will be able to perform the following operations:

Memorizes your clean home layout

Memorizes your kitchen inventory

Capable of witty dialogue

Shakes hands with your friends

Pours drinks for you

Makes you sandwiches

Washes, dries, and folds your clothes

Vacuums your floors

Turns the lights on and off

Sets the dining table

Loads and unloads the dishwasher

Follows you around

Holds items for you

Retrieves items for you

Charges itself

Equipped with the Telekinesis training platform to let you teach your Clone Alpha new skills

Here’s the eerie video of the Clone Alpha. (WATCH)

Synthetic human' robot twitches and spams into LIFE in creepy clip pic.twitter.com/Fm8MlP8QwP — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2025

This is terrifying — The Common Sense Woman (@itsnaddyynad) February 21, 2025

This is seriously creepy — Kaycee (@Kaycee_321) February 21, 2025

what hath man wrought? — JD-SPROCKETS (@JDSpocketsLab) February 21, 2025

Some posters were put off by the machine’s human-like appearance. While one other says the technology could help people who have lost limbs.

Why does it have to be human like. I think they should be made square or something so it's obvious they are not human. Let's not replicate ourselves. There should be a law against making these robots look human. — KC Peeps (@lpeoples50) February 21, 2025

Synthetic muscles will be important to helping amputees, think about it that way, it's not creepy, it can potentially be an amazing thing. — 🎩Mr. Zillion 🇬🇧 (@sinjoro_zilioni) February 21, 2025

The movement is enhanced by suspension wires, giving it a more "twitchy" appearance than if stabilized. — Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) February 21, 2025

Many people of the MTV generation were instantly teleported back to the 1980s for this android-themed music video. (WATCH)

You lot are too easily impressed. I’ve seen animatronics more articulate than this back in the 80s. — Beach Head B82 (@GungHoB82) February 21, 2025

Many posters say this Clone mirrors too many sci-fiction movies and TV shows for their taste.

Didn't we learn anything from 70s and 80s films? Terminator, Demolition Man, Future World, Logans Run, etc.? — Zeinab Berry (@ZenabBerry12) February 21, 2025

I’ve seen this movie before…iRobot — Vic (@viclovesdogs94) February 21, 2025

I, for one, welcome our new overlords. — 🇺🇸Rightside🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Rightside2beon) February 21, 2025

Sarah Connor better be hiding! — Silence Dogood (@Silence03062) February 21, 2025

Roll out the GIFs!

Keep AI away from that thing! pic.twitter.com/kESelR2M4i — Slick 🇺🇸✝️ (@KilzSlick) February 21, 2025

Haven’t we learned anything from West World… pic.twitter.com/TvqhoVRGCt — Neil Fotre (@neil_fotre) February 21, 2025

This is how Westworld started pic.twitter.com/GbR9JcuyFV — OG_Gamerz68 (@Stryfe2099) February 21, 2025

The Clone Robotics company is currently taking preorders for the first 279 production units of its humanoid robot, Clone Alpha. There is no price listed, but they do offer a robotic hand that sells for $2800. We’re sure the Clone Alpha will run much more than that.