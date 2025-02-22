Paranoid Android: A New Humanoid Robot Eerily Twitching to Life is Freaking Out Viewers (WATCH)

A video of an android twitching to life is creeping out viewers on X. The synthetic human-like automaton, called Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics. The company says the completed cybernetic creation will be able to perform the following operations:
- Memorizes your clean home layout
- Memorizes your kitchen inventory
- Capable of witty dialogue
- Shakes hands with your friends
- Pours drinks for you
- Makes you sandwiches
- Washes, dries, and folds your clothes
- Vacuums your floors
- Turns the lights on and off
- Sets the dining table
- Loads and unloads the dishwasher
- Follows you around
- Holds items for you
- Retrieves items for you
- Charges itself
- Equipped with the Telekinesis training platform to let you teach your Clone Alpha new skills
Here’s the eerie video of the Clone Alpha. (WATCH)
Synthetic human' robot twitches and spams into LIFE in creepy clip pic.twitter.com/Fm8MlP8QwP— New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2025
Straight from West World: pic.twitter.com/LUOqPxTD34— Ryan (@RCAM_Media) February 21, 2025
This is terrifying— The Common Sense Woman (@itsnaddyynad) February 21, 2025
This is seriously creepy— Kaycee (@Kaycee_321) February 21, 2025
what hath man wrought?— JD-SPROCKETS (@JDSpocketsLab) February 21, 2025
Some posters were put off by the machine’s human-like appearance. While one other says the technology could help people who have lost limbs.
Why does it have to be human like. I think they should be made square or something so it's obvious they are not human. Let's not replicate ourselves. There should be a law against making these robots look human.— KC Peeps (@lpeoples50) February 21, 2025
Synthetic muscles will be important to helping amputees, think about it that way, it's not creepy, it can potentially be an amazing thing.— 🎩Mr. Zillion 🇬🇧 (@sinjoro_zilioni) February 21, 2025
The movement is enhanced by suspension wires, giving it a more "twitchy" appearance than if stabilized.— Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) February 21, 2025
Many people of the MTV generation were instantly teleported back to the 1980s for this android-themed music video. (WATCH)
You lot are too easily impressed. I’ve seen animatronics more articulate than this back in the 80s.— Beach Head B82 (@GungHoB82) February 21, 2025
Many posters say this Clone mirrors too many sci-fiction movies and TV shows for their taste.
Didn't we learn anything from 70s and 80s films? Terminator, Demolition Man, Future World, Logans Run, etc.?— Zeinab Berry (@ZenabBerry12) February 21, 2025
I’ve seen this movie before…iRobot— Vic (@viclovesdogs94) February 21, 2025
I, for one, welcome our new overlords.— 🇺🇸Rightside🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Rightside2beon) February 21, 2025
Sarah Connor better be hiding!— Silence Dogood (@Silence03062) February 21, 2025
Roll out the GIFs!
Keep AI away from that thing! pic.twitter.com/kESelR2M4i— Slick 🇺🇸✝️ (@KilzSlick) February 21, 2025
Haven’t we learned anything from West World… pic.twitter.com/TvqhoVRGCt— Neil Fotre (@neil_fotre) February 21, 2025
This is how Westworld started pic.twitter.com/GbR9JcuyFV— OG_Gamerz68 (@Stryfe2099) February 21, 2025
The Clone Robotics company is currently taking preorders for the first 279 production units of its humanoid robot, Clone Alpha. There is no price listed, but they do offer a robotic hand that sells for $2800. We’re sure the Clone Alpha will run much more than that.
