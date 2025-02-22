Paranoid Android: A New Humanoid Robot Eerily Twitching to Life is Freaking Out Viewers (WATCH)

The Department of Justice Accuses Judge of Misconduct in Transgender Military Ban Case...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 AM on February 22, 2025
Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures via AP

A video of an android twitching to life is creeping out viewers on X. The synthetic human-like automaton, called Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics. The company says the completed cybernetic creation will be able to perform the following operations:

  • Memorizes your clean home layout
  • Memorizes your kitchen inventory
  • Capable of witty dialogue
  • Shakes hands with your friends
  • Pours drinks for you
  • Makes you sandwiches
  • Washes, dries, and folds your clothes
  • Vacuums your floors
  • Turns the lights on and off
  • Sets the dining table
  • Loads and unloads the dishwasher
  • Follows you around
  • Holds items for you
  • Retrieves items for you
  • Charges itself
  • Equipped with the Telekinesis training platform to let you teach your Clone Alpha new skills

Here’s the eerie video of the Clone Alpha. (WATCH)

Some posters were put off by the machine’s human-like appearance. While one other says the technology could help people who have lost limbs.

Many people of the MTV generation were instantly teleported back to the 1980s for this android-themed music video. (WATCH)

 

Many posters say this Clone mirrors too many sci-fiction movies and TV shows for their taste.

Roll out the GIFs!

The Clone Robotics company is currently taking preorders for the first 279 production units of its humanoid robot, Clone Alpha. There is no price listed, but they do offer a robotic hand that sells for $2800. We’re sure the Clone Alpha will run much more than that.

