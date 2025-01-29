WATCH: Tim Walz Joins MSNBC for WEIRD Rant About the 'Resistance' and Who's the Smartest Guy in Congress

We kinda hoped Tim Walz would go away after losing the election, return to being governor of Minnesota (sorry, guys and gals in Minnesota!), and just stop being a weirdo and national embarrassment.

But Walz was never the brightest bulb, so he's not content to return to St. Paul and continue wrecking his state.

Here he is on MSNBC, ranting away about -- well, WATCH:

A hyperactive Tim Walz goes on weird anti-Trump rant, calls Jamie Raskin “the smartest person in Congress” and says “The Resistance is strong."



😂What?



"They want to destroy the federal government, this buyout of employees, because now they threaten them. It's here. The game is… pic.twitter.com/4IxJln7dgg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

The entire post reads:

'They want to destroy the federal government, this buyout of employees, because now they threaten them. It's here. The game is here. We knew it was coming. I don't know what people thought. That we were just speaking. You know, that this wasn't going to happen.' Imagine this glitching, twitching buffoon representing the United States of America as Vice President. My goodness.

Holy cow, we dodged a bullet.

Goodness. If he thinks Raskin is the smartest guy in Congress then his IQ must be really substandard — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 29, 2025

In fairness, we've seen the other Democrats in Congress, and that's a low bar.

Laughed out loud at this.

Calling Jamie Raskin the smartest person in Congress is a wild take even for a crazy person like Tim Walz. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 29, 2025

Walz specializes in wild takes.

I cannot believe Walz is still getting calls to be on these shows. The man embarrassed their party repeatedly during the campaign. Wow. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 29, 2025

Media haven't learned anything from the election, apparently.

Now do you see my point about needing to reopen insane asylums all over the country? https://t.co/AJWVCO8UDj — Sean Flanagan (@FlanaganSeanB) January 29, 2025

We do.

And we agree.

It's called competent government. Walz doesn't know what that is. https://t.co/MABc1tRA92 — Jester (@Jester20569744) January 29, 2025

We've seen how he's run Minnesota into the ground.

So yeah.

"Imagine this glitching, twitching buffoon representing the United States of America as Vice President. My goodness."



Yes, it's hard to imagine the bullet we dodged. https://t.co/ehvPSDUpv3 — The Disciples Chronicle (@tdc_icu812) January 29, 2025

We got so lucky.

Jamie Raskin is the "smartest person in Congress"? Wha?



Same guy who said not to prosecute criminals because it'll cause more victims of crime to not come forward? https://t.co/Yz4lAePScm — Greg (@SoundMoneyG) January 29, 2025

He seriously said that?

Holy cow.

Really is breathtaking, isn't it?

I guess it’s nice to see that he’s incoherent on TV as he is as a governor. Team blue needs to get rid of these Hicklibs. https://t.co/1ixytHEJvm — Zach (@badzachtakes) January 29, 2025

If they're smart, they will.

(Spoiler alert: they are not).

Tampon Tim is absolutely losing his thread! 🤭 https://t.co/3adC1I1tCg — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) January 29, 2025

Heh. He sure is.