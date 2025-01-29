VIP
WATCH: Tim Walz Joins MSNBC for WEIRD Rant About the 'Resistance' and Who's the Smartest Guy in Congress

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

We kinda hoped Tim Walz would go away after losing the election, return to being governor of Minnesota (sorry, guys and gals in Minnesota!), and just stop being a weirdo and national embarrassment.

But Walz was never the brightest bulb, so he's not content to return to St. Paul and continue wrecking his state.

Here he is on MSNBC, ranting away about -- well, WATCH:

The entire post reads:

'They want to destroy the federal government, this buyout of employees, because now they threaten them. It's here. The game is here. We knew it was coming. I don't know what people thought. That we were just speaking. You know, that this wasn't going to happen.'

Imagine this glitching, twitching buffoon representing the United States of America as Vice President. My goodness.

Holy cow, we dodged a bullet.

In fairness, we've seen the other Democrats in Congress, and that's a low bar.

Laughed out loud at this.

Walz specializes in wild takes.

Media haven't learned anything from the election, apparently.

We do.

And we agree.

We've seen how he's run Minnesota into the ground.

So yeah.

We got so lucky.

He seriously said that?

Holy cow.

Really is breathtaking, isn't it?

If they're smart, they will.

(Spoiler alert: they are not).

Heh. He sure is.

Tags: CONGRESS JAMIE RASKIN MSNBC RANT TIM WALZ

