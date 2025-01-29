SNAP to It: Joni Ernst Introduces Bill to Reduce Wasteful Food Stamp Spending

It's time to cut the government fat.

Joni Ernst, DOGE Chair, has just introduced legislation that will address wasteful administrative spending in food stamp programs, a move that could save $91 billion over the next ten years.

Advertisement

DOGE Chair Joni Ernst takes on food stamps in new bill to hold states 'accountable' https://t.co/zvmb9V846S — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2025

More from Fox News:

The chair of the Senate Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) caucus is leading an effort to cut what she says is significant waste in food stamp programs. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is debuting a new bill on Wednesday designed to tackle overpayments in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), colloquially known as 'food stamps.' 'Bureaucratic blunders are leaving billions of dollars on the table as Americans are starved to keep up with the ever-growing $36 trillion debt,' she told Fox News Digital in a statement. 'SNAP plays an essential role in helping feed families. That’s why we need to strengthen its integrity by holding states accountable for growing error rates, implementing a zero-tolerance policy, and snapping back overpayments.'

We can hear the Leftist meltdowns starting already.

i mean if states cant properly track federal money, then they need to be held accountable for it. — Ibrahim ✝️🇺🇸 (@FLPATRI0T) January 29, 2025

This writer helped oversee the administration of a grant to demolish homes in her city. Every dime had to be accounted for, and she did it.

This bill is needed, it is only holds states accountable and stop over payment to states because of bad accounting. — Jeff Storment (@Storment123) January 29, 2025

We're $36 trillion in debt and that number climbs by $1 trillion every 100 days. Reform is needed.

This bill might sound good on paper, but let's not forget that cutting food stamp funding could push more families into hunger, not accountability. While waste is a real issue, shouldn't we focus on ensuring no one goes hungry first? — Panchayat (@panchayatx) January 29, 2025

This bill doesn't cut food stamps, it addresses administrative waste.

SNAP is essential for families, but $1B per month in administrative errors is unacceptable.



I’m snapping back on overpayments to protect the integrity of this vital food program! https://t.co/fpDnik0Nf8 — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 29, 2025

If we don't control spending and reduce the debt, it's all going to collapse.

Democrats are fear mongering again. Don’t take the bait. We voted to root out fraud & abuse https://t.co/3ksJVH6zLy — Lisa (@RollNDownHill) January 29, 2025

They're going to spend the next four years fear-mongering.