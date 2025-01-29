SNAP to It: Joni Ernst Introduces Bill to Reduce Wasteful Food Stamp Spending

'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

It's time to cut the government fat.

Joni Ernst, DOGE Chair, has just introduced legislation that will address wasteful administrative spending in food stamp programs, a move that could save $91 billion over the next ten years.

More from Fox News:

The chair of the Senate Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) caucus is leading an effort to cut what she says is significant waste in food stamp programs. 

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is debuting a new bill on Wednesday designed to tackle overpayments in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), colloquially known as 'food stamps.'

'Bureaucratic blunders are leaving billions of dollars on the table as Americans are starved to keep up with the ever-growing $36 trillion debt,' she told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

'SNAP plays an essential role in helping feed families. That’s why we need to strengthen its integrity by holding states accountable for growing error rates, implementing a zero-tolerance policy, and snapping back overpayments.'

We can hear the Leftist meltdowns starting already.

This writer helped oversee the administration of a grant to demolish homes in her city. Every dime had to be accounted for, and she did it.

We're $36 trillion in debt and that number climbs by $1 trillion every 100 days. Reform is needed.

This bill doesn't cut food stamps, it addresses administrative waste.

If we don't control spending and reduce the debt, it's all going to collapse.

They're going to spend the next four years fear-mongering.

