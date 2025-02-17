Twitter Favorite @Sunnyright Declares Americans Should Get to Keep their Tax Dollars Come April

Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

The latest Leftist talking point is DOGE is exposing wasteful spending, which is such a small part of the federal budget that it really doesn't matter, so we should just forget about it. Twitter user @sunnyright wonders if that logic applies to his taxes which are a small tiny part of the income the federal government collects. That answer would still be 'they will arrest you if you owe them $100 and don't pay for it'. 

It only seems fair.

Isn't it funny how that works.

All the tiny taxpayers should take a holiday from April 15 this year. Surely, they don't need our money if there is so much to spare.

Americans must explain the money they send friends to pay for beer or wings or joint gifts for a co-worker, but the federal government shouldn't have to tell us why they are send millions to pay for birth control in foreign countries. 

American tax payers would never because the threat of jail is too scary, but it would be an amazing protest, if so.

That's the spirit.

Isn't that convenient for them?

There are many layers to why it is necessary. The full extent of the waste and fraud by the Left and their friendly NGOs needs to fully be explored.

Bingo.

