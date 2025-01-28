Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration Policies 'Hobbling' Economy

Almost 30 years ago, economist Paul Krugman said 'the growth of the Internet [would] slow drastically.' In the intervening decades, he's been as right about other things as he was about that.

So forgive us if we don't believe his dire warnings about the economic impact of Donald Trump's illegal immigration policies:

Paul Krugman: Trump immigration crackdown "set to hobble food production and home construction" https://t.co/mB3TsYJ1cu — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2025

More from The Hill:

Economist Paul Krugman said he believes President Trump’s immigration crackdown will 'hobble' the country’s food production and home construction. In a post on his Substack, Krugman said he’s spent a lot of time reviewing Trump’s mass deportation plan and his tariff proposal. He wrote that 'blocking imports of foreign-made goods and deporting foreign-born workers are, in some ways, similar in their economic implications.' 'But tariffs are about dollars and cents; a crackdown on immigrants is about people,' Krugman wrote. 'And because it’s about people, Trump’s hostility to immigrants is likely to do far more damage, humanitarian and even economic, than his trade policy.'

The Internet slowed so dramatically that this writer is only working from home, on the Internet, while she streams a YouTube video on her television, also connected to the Internet.

Take Krugman's words with a grain of salt.

Also, the Left sure do love a permanent underclass, don't they?

"Who will be our sla--?" — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 28, 2025

Bingo.

What is it about democrats and their obsessive need to make brown people into chattels they can exploit? And then they pat themselves on the back thinking they’re being compassionate because they deign to let minorities clean their toilets & pick their crops. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 28, 2025

They're racists.

And they'd rather save a buck on avocados than pay their fair share for better wages and stopping the exploitation of illegal immigrants.

“But our low wage Slaves” isn’t the argument @paulkrugman thinks it is. — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) January 28, 2025

It really isn't.

Translation from Leftist to Reality:



"We need a permanent underclass of illegal aliens to enslave and abuse and Trump's in our way." — Lee Fox (@LeeFoxRox) January 28, 2025

Nailed it.

You always feature the same failed prophets of doom from yesteryear. He hadn’t been right in a while. https://t.co/0oYIqoorB6 — Bryan Weatherford 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@dachsiemoron) January 28, 2025

A long while.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Paul Krugman: Lincoln slavery crackdown “set to hobble cotton production and home servitude”. https://t.co/qjeSjxdNaG — Wayne A. Minette ❂ (@wayne_a_minette) January 28, 2025

It's the exact same mentality.

I don't believe murderers, gang members, drug dealers, or rapists, are on the farms or construction sites super genius @paulkrugman https://t.co/qSDRXEBLAH — mark toner (@tonerisms) January 28, 2025

That's the other thing: the Trump administration isn't deporting farm workers and construction employees. These are criminals.

Krugman should know this.