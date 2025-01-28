President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH...

Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration Policies 'Hobbling' Economy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 28, 2025
Townhall Media

Almost 30 years ago, economist Paul Krugman said 'the growth of the Internet [would] slow drastically.' In the intervening decades, he's been as right about other things as he was about that.

So forgive us if we don't believe his dire warnings about the economic impact of Donald Trump's illegal immigration policies:

More from The Hill:

Economist Paul Krugman said he believes President Trump’s immigration crackdown will 'hobble' the country’s food production and home construction.

In a post on his Substack, Krugman said he’s spent a lot of time reviewing Trump’s mass deportation plan and his tariff proposal.

He wrote that 'blocking imports of foreign-made goods and deporting foreign-born workers are, in some ways, similar in their economic implications.'

'But tariffs are about dollars and cents; a crackdown on immigrants is about people,' Krugman wrote. 'And because it’s about people, Trump’s hostility to immigrants is likely to do far more damage, humanitarian and even economic, than his trade policy.'

The Internet slowed so dramatically that this writer is only working from home, on the Internet, while she streams a YouTube video on her television, also connected to the Internet.

Take Krugman's words with a grain of salt. 

Also, the Left sure do love a permanent underclass, don't they?

Bingo.

They're racists.

And they'd rather save a buck on avocados than pay their fair share for better wages and stopping the exploitation of illegal immigrants.

It really isn't.

Nailed it.

A long while.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

It's the exact same mentality.

That's the other thing: the Trump administration isn't deporting farm workers and construction employees. These are criminals.

Krugman should know this.

