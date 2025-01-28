CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation

What an upgrade from Mayor Pete, indeed!

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as the new Secretary of Transportation.

WATCH:

Sean Duffy: CONFIRMED As Secretary of Transportation!



What an upgrade from Pete Buttigieg. pic.twitter.com/us6Y7XFAah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

Bridges are no longer racist.

Big win! Sean Duffy will actually get things DONE, unlike Buttigieg! — Donald Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNewsX) January 28, 2025

Here's hoping.

When will he take his maternity leave? Oh...wait..that was someone elese — Coremember (@Coremember123) January 28, 2025

Heh.

But but but….has Sean ever ridden on a train? That was the criteria for the last guy. 🤔🙄 — MJ4’merica❤️🇺🇸🐾 (@h2oswmn) January 28, 2025

The bar was set so low with Buttigieg.

SO LOW.

Wisconsin sent Washington a good one.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEW SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION @SeanDuffyWI

And his family @RCamposDuffy

We know you will make America proud 🇺🇸 https://t.co/VlcQWaGGNP — Momma Smith (@MAGAMAWMAWW) January 28, 2025

So proud.

Congratulations to our new Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy! pic.twitter.com/D4YV07Stva — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 28, 2025

There's work to be done.

🚨 #BREAKING: Sean Duffy has been CONFIRMED as President Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, 78-22



A HUGE upgrade from Pothole Pete Buttigieg 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pFa6jNNqdH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025

By a healthy vote margin, too.

We look forward to seeing what Duffy does as a member of Donald Trump's Cabinet.