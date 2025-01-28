CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation

What an upgrade from Mayor Pete, indeed!
The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as the new Secretary of Transportation.
WATCH:
Sean Duffy: CONFIRMED As Secretary of Transportation!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025
What an upgrade from Pete Buttigieg. pic.twitter.com/us6Y7XFAah
Bridges are no longer racist.
Big win! Sean Duffy will actually get things DONE, unlike Buttigieg!— Donald Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNewsX) January 28, 2025
Here's hoping.
When will he take his maternity leave? Oh...wait..that was someone elese— Coremember (@Coremember123) January 28, 2025
Heh.
But but but….has Sean ever ridden on a train? That was the criteria for the last guy. 🤔🙄— MJ4’merica❤️🇺🇸🐾 (@h2oswmn) January 28, 2025
The bar was set so low with Buttigieg.
SO LOW.
Congratulations @SeanDuffyWI https://t.co/4rd7bhY6So— Starvin' the Beast (@StarvintheBeast) January 28, 2025
Wisconsin sent Washington a good one.
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEW SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION @SeanDuffyWI— Momma Smith (@MAGAMAWMAWW) January 28, 2025
And his family @RCamposDuffy
We know you will make America proud 🇺🇸 https://t.co/VlcQWaGGNP
So proud.
Congratulations to our new Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy! pic.twitter.com/D4YV07Stva— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 28, 2025
There's work to be done.
🚨 #BREAKING: Sean Duffy has been CONFIRMED as President Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, 78-22— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025
A HUGE upgrade from Pothole Pete Buttigieg 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pFa6jNNqdH
By a healthy vote margin, too.
We look forward to seeing what Duffy does as a member of Donald Trump's Cabinet.
