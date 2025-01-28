Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
VIP
Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH...
He's RIGHT! James Woods Has the Most Hilariously PERFECT Metaphor for Jim Acosta...
Mary Katharine Ham Hopes Acosta's Ouster Ushers in Apocalypse for Sensationalist Journalis...
Sanctuary Showdown: Chicago Mayor Doubles-Down on Prioritizing Illegal Aliens Over America...
WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a...
With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread...
Welp, THERE It Is! Jim Acosta 'Quits' CNN on the Air and Yes,...
You Got BODIED, Son! Trump TORCHES 'Major Loser' Jim Acosta on His Way...
Ice Field Dir. Shares Who They're REALLY Deporting Since Trump Removed Their Biden...
Is He CRYING?! HA! Chris Cillizza's MELTDOWN Over CNN Forcing Jim Acosta Out...
New York Magazine SO Desperate to Smear Young MAGA as Cruel and Racist...
WTAF?! Sen. Thom Tillis Has a WHOLE Lot of Explaining to do About...
HAIL HYDRA: Anthony Mackie Says That Captain America ... Should Not Represent America

CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:35 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

What an upgrade from Mayor Pete, indeed!

The Senate confirmed Sean Duffy as the new Secretary of Transportation.

WATCH:

Advertisement

Bridges are no longer racist.

Here's hoping.

Heh.

The bar was set so low with Buttigieg. 

SO LOW.

Wisconsin sent Washington a good one.

Recommended

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)
Sam J.
Advertisement

So proud.

There's work to be done.

By a healthy vote margin, too.

We look forward to seeing what Duffy does as a member of Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Tags: CABINET DONALD TRUMP SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)
Sam J.
Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)
Sam J.
With Lefty Pundits DROPPING Like Flies, Chris Cillizza Posts COVID 'Mea Culpa' Thread and HELLO BACKFIRE
Sam J.
He's RIGHT! James Woods Has the Most Hilariously PERFECT Metaphor for Jim Acosta 'Leaving' CNN and LOL
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Hopes Acosta's Ouster Ushers in Apocalypse for Sensationalist Journalism
justmindy
Sanctuary Showdown: Chicago Mayor Doubles-Down on Prioritizing Illegal Aliens Over Americans
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video) Sam J.
Advertisement