Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast
Man Charged With Carrying Molotov Cocktails Into the Capitol
YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms...
AOC Says Trump Is Holding All the Nation’s Hospitals and Vital Services Hostage
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting...
Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader
Grift for the Mill: CA's Mismanagement of Campaign Finance Portal Upgrade Shows What's...
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power
Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration...
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance...

New Yorker Gets DRAGGED for Idiotic Attack on Defenders of Women's Sports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Is this supposed to be some sort of 'gotcha' by The New Yorker?

Because this is a terrible attempt, if that's what it is.

Advertisement

Louisa Thomas writes:

There are people who want to “save” women’s sports who don’t like women’s sports. A new study in the Sociology of Sport Journal reviewed survey data collected between 2018-19—before the issue was highly politicized—and found that opposition to transgender participation in sports was correlated with idealized views of female attractiveness and traditional gender norms. The people who were more likely to oppose transgender women competing in women’s sports were the ones who were more likely to denigrate female athletes in the first place.

But there are also people who want to narrowly define women’s sports on a natalist basis who care very much about women’s sports. Some of them are, or were, élite athletes themselves. They see the gains of women’s sports as hard-won and dependent on biological differences—differences that are real, however difficult to define.

This sum's up the Left's mentality perfectly: just because they don't like something, it's okay to damage and undermine it.

This writer doesn't care for the WBNA, but she doesn't want a man to take a woman's spot. It's possible to not be a fan of women's sports and still recognize the inherent injustice that comes with letting boys and men on women's teams.

Recommended

YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Brett T.
Advertisement

There was a time the Left wanted robust women's sports programs.

The Left always thinks there are ulterior motives.

A completely reasonable stance that most Americans agree with.

They're basically arguing that if you don't have season tickets to the WNBA, you don't get a say in this. It's the athletic equivalent of 'no uterus, no opinion on abortion.'

LOL. No.

Correct on all points.

Advertisement

That's the level of logic The New Yorker applied here.

Safe bet.

A very isolated bubble.

They're missing the point intentionally.

Tags: NEW YORKER SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance
Brett T.
Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast
justmindy
'Bunch of Crap': Watch Tom Homan SCHOOL Reporter Who Complained Deportees Aren't Getting Water on Flights
Amy Curtis
Man Charged With Carrying Molotov Cocktails Into the Capitol
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Dreams Up New Scheme to Remain a Professional Taxpayer Freeloader
justmindy
Call to Arms: Colorado GOP Warns State Is Poised to Ban MOST Firearms Under New Gun Control Legislation
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YES! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth REVOKES Gen. Mark Milley's Security Clearance Brett T.
Advertisement