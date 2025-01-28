New Yorker Gets DRAGGED for Idiotic Attack on Defenders of Women's Sports

Is this supposed to be some sort of 'gotcha' by The New Yorker?

Because this is a terrible attempt, if that's what it is.

“There are people who want to ‘save’ women’s sports who don’t like women’s sports.” @louisahthomas writes about what is really behind the House bill to ban transgender athletes from school sports. https://t.co/RhQDJyO4uU — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 28, 2025

Louisa Thomas writes:

There are people who want to “save” women’s sports who don’t like women’s sports. A new study in the Sociology of Sport Journal reviewed survey data collected between 2018-19—before the issue was highly politicized—and found that opposition to transgender participation in sports was correlated with idealized views of female attractiveness and traditional gender norms. The people who were more likely to oppose transgender women competing in women’s sports were the ones who were more likely to denigrate female athletes in the first place. But there are also people who want to narrowly define women’s sports on a natalist basis who care very much about women’s sports. Some of them are, or were, élite athletes themselves. They see the gains of women’s sports as hard-won and dependent on biological differences—differences that are real, however difficult to define.

This sum's up the Left's mentality perfectly: just because they don't like something, it's okay to damage and undermine it.

This writer doesn't care for the WBNA, but she doesn't want a man to take a woman's spot. It's possible to not be a fan of women's sports and still recognize the inherent injustice that comes with letting boys and men on women's teams.

Women’s sports were created to give opportunities in sport to Women and girls, not males who have every opportunity to compete with other males. — Rose Fashion (@RoseFashion191) January 28, 2025

There was a time the Left wanted robust women's sports programs.

"what's really behind the people who believe in right and wrong" — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) January 28, 2025

The Left always thinks there are ulterior motives.

Yes I really don’t care to watch the wnba all that much

But I also don’t want teen females in my community being hurt by trans women — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) January 28, 2025

A completely reasonable stance that most Americans agree with.

What a ridiculous argument. The people who want to 'save' women's sports are concerned about fairness. It isn't fair for men to compete against women. It isn't complicated. — James DePorre (@RevShark) January 28, 2025

They're basically arguing that if you don't have season tickets to the WNBA, you don't get a say in this. It's the athletic equivalent of 'no uterus, no opinion on abortion.'

LOL. No.

So, you’re saying women don’t deserve fair & safe sporting opportunities? That’s callous, mysoginist & blatantly cruel. — Dalriada Temple (@DalriadaTemple) January 28, 2025

Correct on all points.

If we let boys play girls sports, more of them might grow up and play in women’s sports. Imagine how popular the WNBA would be. The haters would have a whole new appreciation for it. https://t.co/Of8kV7WeLL — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 28, 2025

That's the level of logic The New Yorker applied here.

Pretty sure Riley Gaines likes women’s sports. https://t.co/Dc8QTfczad — Pitchfork Sports (@pitchforksport) January 28, 2025

Safe bet.

It's almost like New Yorker magazine is intentionally signaling to the world that they live in an isolated bubble. https://t.co/VQQlbeVQMo — RBe (@RBPundit) January 28, 2025

A very isolated bubble.

Completely misses what's going on. The leading voice of the movement is female college athlete, and some of the loudest voices on the issue are the parents of female high school athletes. https://t.co/G27ygawtmO — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 28, 2025

They're missing the point intentionally.