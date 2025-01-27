Chew on THAT: X Users Are VERY Skeptical About New Study Tying Red...
NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The...
Odd Sort of 'Mercy': USCCB Rebuke J.D. Vance's Criticism of Catholic Church's Illegal...
Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025...
Oh, Please! 'The Bulwark' Suddenly Champions Trans Rights to Save Conservatism ... What...
Selena Gomez's Cringe-Fest ... Defends 'Deported Illegals' with Clearly Fake Tears
WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and...
Smoochy Smoochy Ex-Second Gent Doug Emhoff Scores Plush Gig Defending the Dastardly Wealth...
It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans'...
With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in...
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth...
Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
She's Got Us Now! Ana Navarro Thinks Her Warning About Colombia Sanctions Is...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump Over Egg Prices and Gets...

Follow the Science! New Study Shows School Closures Had No 'Basis or Benefit' in Stopping COVID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

In a lot of ways, it's really hard to believe this spring will mark five years since the COVID pandemic. This writer remembers it well: she took her son to the movies on March 10 for his birthday, with dinner plans for that Friday, March 13. 

Advertisement

The entire world shut down in those three days.

It was an awful time and she was one of countless parents who had to work a full-time job (as a nurse during a pandemic no less) and then spend her 'off' days supervising remote learning. It was so bad by the end her children were begging to go back to school.

Those school closures did more harm to kids than good, and as study after study proves this, we need to hold those in power accountable for the damage they caused.

Here's another such study, from Jonathan Turley:

Turley writes:

In comparing these different countries, the scientists found no significant differences in reported cases: “No consistent patterns in cases, hospitalizations or deaths despite school re-openings or changes to public health measures,”

The suppression of the lab theory and the targeting of dissenting scientists show the true cost of censorship and viewpoint intolerance.

The very figures claiming to battle “disinformation” were suppressing opposing views that have now been vindicated as credible. It was not only the lab theory. In my recent book, I discuss how signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration were fired or disciplined by their schools or associations for questioning COVID-19 policies.

Recommended

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We all knew this. We all said this five years ago.

And the 'experts' ignored us, mocked us, attacked us, and censored us.

We sure do.

And that's what lockdowns were all about.

And they'll do it again if given the chance.

Shameful, if not criminal.

It was all for nefarious purposes.

Advertisement

And we won't get so much as an apology from those responsible.

Correct.

While BLM/Antifa goons got to riot and George Floyd had three public funerals.

Dishonesty is what they did best.

Tags: CHILDREN EDUCATION SCHOOLS JONATHAN TURLEY COVID19 COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Odd Sort of 'Mercy': USCCB Rebuke J.D. Vance's Criticism of Catholic Church's Illegal Immigration Grift
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025 Tell a HUGE Story
Doug P.
WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and We Hope They Try This
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way Grateful Calvin
Advertisement