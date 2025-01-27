WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and We Hope They Try This

You know what would make this writer laugh hysterically? Watching just one Leftist get put in handcuffs and charged with obstruction for trying to stop ICE from doing their jobs.
Please, universe, let this happen.
Because the Left seem determined to make it a reality.
WATCH:
Liberal calls on fellow liberal White women to act like Karens to get in the way and obstruct ICE officials— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2025
Obstructing law enforcement is a crime pic.twitter.com/O8HpnAW3E6
It is a crime.
This is the FA part of the plan. We can't wait for the pics of sobbing Karens when they get to the FO part.
“Here are your marching orders”.— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 27, 2025
Who gave this woman authority?
Also…no. pic.twitter.com/bpiUHGL1QT
She has zero authority.
They do love advising people to break the law while convincing themselves they’re morally superior— Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 27, 2025
While demanding January 6 defendants spend decades in prison for the 'crime' of being in D.C. that day.
We need to start making examples out of them! It will only get worse.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 27, 2025
The first time one is frog-marched out in cuffs, this stops.
Idk how else to describe this other than main character syndrome. They love cosplaying as martyrs. https://t.co/bdRi1JkmVH— Gnomeo (@gnomeo5000brat) January 27, 2025
That's exactly what it is.
Deport liberal white women too. https://t.co/N5rWP1Y7qo— Alex The Ghost (@GhostOfAlex1) January 27, 2025
If you thought Colombia threw a stink about taking back its own citizens, wait until the AWFLs get air dropped into Bogota.
That's how World War III really starts.
I don’t think that most white women realize that we’re the most hated group in the U.S.— Hawkaboo (@Hawkabooboo) January 27, 2025
It will be interesting to see some of them handcuffed and hauled away. https://t.co/ZQWiDNNVdM
That's why this writer, a white woman herself, opposes these crazy ladies.
We're not all like this. She promises you.
"Karening is our ancestral legacy" OMG! 🤣🤣🤣— calbers28 (@calbers2828) January 27, 2025
"We have been training for this for YEARS"
I'm dying, ROFLMFAO!
WOW! https://t.co/Wy9U6qjjHX
Her ego is MASSIVE, isn't it?
Why does she only call for white women? It's because she believes that she and other white women are superior. Remarkable. https://t.co/TPYW0uI5kZ— Brian McKeon💧 (@Bbbmckeon) January 27, 2025
They are literally the Game of Thrones meme.
Isn’t inciting crime against the law? If I get out and urge people to shoot law-enforcement officers isn’t that against the law? Now this stupid whore is urging people to obstruct officers in their duty. I’m saying arrest the bitch. What she’s doing is worse than G6. https://t.co/Wwy1wg8Vf0— Dan Williams (@DWSepticSkeptic) January 27, 2025
A prosecutor with a spine could probably make a case of this.
That would be glorious.
