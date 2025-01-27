Selena Gomez's Cringe-Fest ... Defends 'Deported Illegals' with Clearly Fake Tears
Smoochy Smoochy Ex-Second Gent Doug Emhoff Scores Plush Gig Defending the Dastardly Wealth...
It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans'...
With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in...
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth...
Your Dollars at Work ... Funding Taliban's Birth Control - Because Apparently, That’s...
She's Got Us Now! Ana Navarro Thinks Her Warning About Colombia Sanctions Is...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump Over Egg Prices and Gets...
VIP
GENUINE Crisis! Like SO MANY THINGS During His Administration, Biden Had NO IDEA...
JD Vance's Knock-Out Punch To Margaret Brennan
SCRAMBLED! Newsweek Pushes Anti-Trump Hit Piece About the COST OF EGGS and WOW,...
HOOBOY! Adam Kinzinger Doubles and TRIPLES Down Trashing Military Biden Kicked Out for...
Time Network News Spent Covering These Stories Is EXACTLY Why 'People Don't Trust...
VIP
Dem Senators Condemn Trump Pardons & Commutations but Silent About These From Biden

WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and We Hope They Try This

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 27, 2025
ImgFlip

You know what would make this writer laugh hysterically? Watching just one Leftist get put in handcuffs and charged with obstruction for trying to stop ICE from doing their jobs.

Advertisement

Please, universe, let this happen.

Because the Left seem determined to make it a reality.

WATCH:

It is a crime.

This is the FA part of the plan. We can't wait for the pics of sobbing Karens when they get to the FO part.

She has zero authority.

While demanding January 6 defendants spend decades in prison for the 'crime' of being in D.C. that day.

The first time one is frog-marched out in cuffs, this stops.

That's exactly what it is.

If you thought Colombia threw a stink about taking back its own citizens, wait until the AWFLs get air dropped into Bogota.

Recommended

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's how World War III really starts.

That's why this writer, a white woman herself, opposes these crazy ladies.

We're not all like this. She promises you.

Her ego is MASSIVE, isn't it?

They are literally the Game of Thrones meme.

A prosecutor with a spine could probably make a case of this.

That would be glorious.

Tags: DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Former Federal Employee Spills ALL THE BEANS on What's REALLY Going on with Fed Employees and Wow (Watch)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
With WHO? The Hill Boldly Proclaims That Democrats are 'Poised to Win' in 2028 and 2032
Grateful Calvin
It Happened AGAIN! J.K. Rowling Shares Story of Canada Women's Shelter Where 'Trans' Assaults Took Place
Amy Curtis
Smoochy Smoochy Ex-Second Gent Doug Emhoff Scores Plush Gig Defending the Dastardly Wealthy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can Sam J.
Advertisement