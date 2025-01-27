NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The...
Chew on THAT: X Users Are VERY Skeptical About New Study Tying Red Meat to Increased Dementia Risk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 27, 2025
ImgFlip

No one has done more harm to their respective professions than so-called 'experts' in various fields. After lying to us about a great many things over the years, people look at what they say with more than a healthy amount of skepticism.

Advertisement

And rightly so.

They're wrong all the time. Often because of an underlying agenda.

So now that 'researchers' are claiming red meat raises risk of dementia, people are pushing back.

More from Fox News:

Some experts suggested that the risk is linked more to ultraprocessed foods in general rather than specific meats.

Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., senior vice president of medical and scientific relations at the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, pointed out that a number of studies have suggested that diets with more ultraprocessed foods are bad for brain health. 

'For example, a report at the AAIC 2022 found that people who eat large amounts of ultraprocessed foods have a faster decline in cognition,' Snyder, who was not involved in the new study, told Fox News Digital.

'More than 20% of daily intake of ultraprocessed foods led to a 28% faster decline in global cognitive scores, including memory and verbal fluency.'

It is 'unlikely' that one food will have a 'significant beneficial or detrimental effect on a disease as complex as Alzheimer’s,' according to Snyder.

X users aren't buying the study results.

And more simply: the Left has been trying to reduce red meat intake for years.

Those who objected to the study pointed to the ultraprocessed foods.

Weird how that works and totally coincidentally coincides with the Left's push to stop us eating red meat to 'save the planet.'

Advertisement

Excellent question.

Always question the motives.

Seems to be a common thought.

Tomorrow, a study will come out contradicting this, so yeah. Take it with a grain of salt.

