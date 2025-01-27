Chew on THAT: X Users Are VERY Skeptical About New Study Tying Red Meat to Increased Dementia Risk

No one has done more harm to their respective professions than so-called 'experts' in various fields. After lying to us about a great many things over the years, people look at what they say with more than a healthy amount of skepticism.

And rightly so.

They're wrong all the time. Often because of an underlying agenda.

So now that 'researchers' are claiming red meat raises risk of dementia, people are pushing back.

Red meat could raise dementia risk, researchers claim, yet some doctors have questions https://t.co/zEW6GY61pE — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2025

More from Fox News:

Some experts suggested that the risk is linked more to ultraprocessed foods in general rather than specific meats. Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., senior vice president of medical and scientific relations at the Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, pointed out that a number of studies have suggested that diets with more ultraprocessed foods are bad for brain health. 'For example, a report at the AAIC 2022 found that people who eat large amounts of ultraprocessed foods have a faster decline in cognition,' Snyder, who was not involved in the new study, told Fox News Digital. 'More than 20% of daily intake of ultraprocessed foods led to a 28% faster decline in global cognitive scores, including memory and verbal fluency.' It is 'unlikely' that one food will have a 'significant beneficial or detrimental effect on a disease as complex as Alzheimer’s,' according to Snyder.

X users aren't buying the study results.

LETS PLAY FOLLOW THE DOTS

Study the link was performed at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health



Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health received a $50Million Grant from Gates Foundation

Bill Gates owns one of the largest SYNTHETIC MEAT Companies pic.twitter.com/rUAGrmH1uu — Terry Foster (@fuzzyfamily1) January 27, 2025

And more simply: the Left has been trying to reduce red meat intake for years.

It’s not the steak. It’s what is eaten with it. We are blaming beef for what sugar, seed oils and processed foods are doing to us. — Daniel 🇫🇮🇮🇱 (@daniniem) January 27, 2025

Those who objected to the study pointed to the ultraprocessed foods.

This red meat demonization is absolute BS. Funny how we have been eating red meat forever as a species and yet suddenly it's bad for us. — Kevin Burton (@Nluvnit2) January 27, 2025

Weird how that works and totally coincidentally coincides with the Left's push to stop us eating red meat to 'save the planet.'

Man, (and women) have been eating red meat for about 1 million years, why aren't we all babbling idiots on the verge of extinction....? — JOHN S P. (@JOHNSPASTER1) January 27, 2025

Excellent question.

The same "researchers" that want you to eat bugs, don't buy their bulls**t. https://t.co/wKpFl90zzR — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) January 27, 2025

Always question the motives.

Abolish red meat is a goal of the globalists, who want you to eat insects... https://t.co/PqZ8CjUzFu — Alberto Pedrassani Costa Neves (@APCostaNeves) January 27, 2025

Seems to be a common thought.

More globalist "twisted" science. The new claim: red meat gives you dementia. All part of taking cows off the planet. Look at the science...dementia began climbing with the advent of processed foods, seed oils, sugars.

Do not fall for the lies. https://t.co/DaLaxIrAQt — Linda Britton-Fairchild (@FairchildL3853) January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, a study will come out contradicting this, so yeah. Take it with a grain of salt.