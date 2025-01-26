Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members...
Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and...

Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids There Will Be Consequences

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Donald Trump hasn't even been President a week and he's gotten more done in six days than Joe Biden did in four years.

This writer is largely pleased with how things are going so far, and this statement from Donald Trump makes things even better:

Thank you, Mr. President.

Schools will fall in line when there are consequences for forcing this gender nonsense on kids.

This made us chuckle.

Finally indeed.

Compare this to the Biden administration, who threatened to let poor kids starve if their schools didn't comply with gender nonsense.

Not a bad idea.

It's long overdue.

The list of districts and schools is very long, sadly.

Yep. They're going to meltdown over this.

Bank on that.

Parents with school-aged kids can breathe a little easier.

A refreshing change of pace, no?

This writer has often argued that 'gender affirming' nonsense was the Left's own version of conversion therapy -- something they hated and outlawed when it was trying to 'fix' gay kids.

Now they use 'gender affirming' as a way to take neurodivergent and lesbian/gay kids who don't conform to gender stereotypes and force them to convert so their body matches their behavior. It's wrong.

Trump knows it's wrong. And he's doing something about it.

