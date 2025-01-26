Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids There Will Be Consequences

Donald Trump hasn't even been President a week and he's gotten more done in six days than Joe Biden did in four years.

This writer is largely pleased with how things are going so far, and this statement from Donald Trump makes things even better:

From Trump:



“Any teacher or official that suggests to a child that they were trapped in the wrong body they will face severe consequences, civil rights violations for sex discrimination and elimination of federal funding “ pic.twitter.com/5Fx0KBp9sk — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) January 26, 2025

Thank you, Mr. President.

Schools will fall in line when there are consequences for forcing this gender nonsense on kids.

This made us chuckle.

Finally indeed.

Compare this to the Biden administration, who threatened to let poor kids starve if their schools didn't comply with gender nonsense.

"Revoke the teaching license and ensure that they are not allowed to be in the presence of children." — Allen (@Xcellentey) January 26, 2025

Not a bad idea.

Wow, this is needed to be done for quite some time. Trump just never stops getting stuff done. — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) January 26, 2025

It's long overdue.

Then y'all better Investigate the Oregon State School Districts. They're rife with that and other DEI BS.@realDonaldTrump @BasedMikeLee @elonmusk https://t.co/oXG47RX48y — Kwaker (Quaker) aka Tina (@kwaker) January 26, 2025

The list of districts and schools is very long, sadly.

And there was a great disturbance felt in the force as liberal heads all over America explode. https://t.co/rMNgn2qfTk — Rallenac (@rallenac) January 26, 2025

Yep. They're going to meltdown over this.

Bank on that.

At least can feel a lil better when my son starts school in a few months https://t.co/fxRobm0Vut — FPSBlakeYT (@sowards_b) January 26, 2025

Parents with school-aged kids can breathe a little easier.

So much common sense from this man, other countries have to be thinking that we are crazy by the behaviors of the previous administration. I appreciate President Trump, thank you for being a man of your word! https://t.co/iLQxrcjXw7 — digitalmediatraffic (@digitalmediatra) January 26, 2025

A refreshing change of pace, no?

Thank you President Trump!! Was desperately waiting for this reform. Promises made, promises kept! Taking away parental rights and making us helplessly watch while their children did permanent damages to their body and soul, was one of the cruelest things left did until now. Let… https://t.co/2FfkJrvfpr pic.twitter.com/GYtscU3DbD — ReBha (@X_ReBha_X) January 26, 2025

This writer has often argued that 'gender affirming' nonsense was the Left's own version of conversion therapy -- something they hated and outlawed when it was trying to 'fix' gay kids.

Now they use 'gender affirming' as a way to take neurodivergent and lesbian/gay kids who don't conform to gender stereotypes and force them to convert so their body matches their behavior. It's wrong.

Trump knows it's wrong. And he's doing something about it.