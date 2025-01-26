They Really Mean It THIS Time! New Yorker Says Trump Is a Fascist Who Will 'Cling' to Power Until He Dies

'Donald Trump is a fascist!' is the same old tired argument the Left has been using against the President for the past decade.

They've used every possible iteration of the word, every possible scenario to try and illustrate how -- this time -- Donald Trump is really going to be the dictator we've been telling you he is since 2016.

Just like they keep telling us climate change is going to end the world over and over again.

There are only so many times they can scream 'DICTATOR!' before the public at large tunes them out, and that happened on November 5.

Yet they keep coming back to that worn-out card, thinking the next time they tell us Trump is really a fascist will be the magical one that tips the scales in their favors.

Donald Trump takes the tools of dictators and adapts them for the Internet. We should expect him to try to cling to power until death, and create a cult of January 6th martyrs, Timothy Snyder writes. https://t.co/ophVbdzsWy — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) January 26, 2025

Pardon this writer while she rolls her eyes.

They write:

It was wrong to treat Donald Trump as a series of absences. The standard critique has always been that he lacks something that we imagine to be a prerequisite for high office: breeding, or grammar, or diplomacy, or business acumen, or love of country. And he does lack all those things, as well as pretty much any conventional bourgeois virtue you can name. Trump’s skills and talents go unrecognized when we see him as a conventional candidate—a person who seeks to explain policies that might improve lives, or who works to create the appearance of empathy. Yet this is our shortcoming more than his. Trump has always been a presence, not an absence: the presence of fascism. What does this mean? When the Soviets called their enemies “fascists,” they turned the word into a meaningless insult. Putinist Russia has preserved the habit: a “fascist” is anyone who opposes the wishes of a Russian dictator. So Ukrainians defending their country from Russian invaders are “fascists.” This is a trick that Trump has copied. He, like Vladimir Putin, refers to his enemies as “fascists,” with no ideological significance at all. It is simply a term of opprobrium.

Yawn.

How boring.

Exactly.

The last guy tried to amend our CONSTITUTION via X post.

Take all the seats on Trump being a dictator.

We will see how this ages. pic.twitter.com/aECEo7PgwO — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) January 26, 2025

Calling it now: Trump leaves office in January 2029 and hands over the levers of power to the next president.

de-centralizing authoritarian government and removing the stain of the Biden regime is anti-fascist. — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) January 26, 2025

They like Biden's brand of fascism, though.

You people are gonna beclown yourselves for the next four years, aren’t you? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 26, 2025

Absolutely.

And we are so here here for it.

Your writers should never submit the articles they produce when they’re off their meds. You definitely shouldn’t publish them. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 26, 2025

Ouch. And TRUTH.

Actual money was paid to someone to write this. https://t.co/Phq9ILkPLr pic.twitter.com/D0rRw93trD — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 26, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

The gif is just *chef's kiss*, too.

He’s been in office six days, continue this insanity at this pace and you’re going to have a seizure or heart attack before a month passes. 🤡 https://t.co/Zp8MSbqKEi — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 26, 2025

They'll blame Trump for that, too.

According to these people, you should have been in camps already so take this with a grain of salt. https://t.co/MiA4eLBWRO — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 26, 2025

A huge grain of salt.

This article would only make sense if Trump was about to begin his third term in a row as president. J6 didn’t stop Biden from being sworn in. Power transitioned as normal. The country doesn’t care about this fear mongering bulls**t anymore. https://t.co/3bOqapZMBz — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) January 26, 2025

We do not care.