Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI...
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members...
Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids...
Mobilized Military: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Easily Slams Martha Raddatz’s Fake Deportation...
'When a Republican Is in Charge': Erick Erickson Invokes the 'Erickson Rule of...
Trump WINS! Colombian President Does an ABOUT FACE on Accepting Their Illegal Immigrants
Now That Joe Biden's Gone, The Economist Is TOTES Concerned About POTUS 'Responsibly'...
Popular President: CNN ‘Journo’ Visibly Upset Voters Are Warming Up to Trump and...
BOOM: Donald Trump Puts the SQUEEZE on Colombia After Their President Refuse Flights...
YEEESSSS! Trump Brings the House Down in Vegas With Proposal to Send IRS...
Vice President JD Vance: 'Americans Ought to Expect More Out of Their Federal...
They're Fired! Inspector Generals Lose Their Jobs and Democrats Lose Their Minds
Fed Employees Plotting to RUIN the Government for Trump Making them Return to...
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha...

They Really Mean It THIS Time! New Yorker Says Trump Is a Fascist Who Will 'Cling' to Power Until He Dies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 26, 2025
Meme

'Donald Trump is a fascist!' is the same old tired argument the Left has been using against the President for the past decade. 

They've used every possible iteration of the word, every possible scenario to try and illustrate how -- this time -- Donald Trump is really going to be the dictator we've been telling you he is since 2016.

Advertisement

Just like they keep telling us climate change is going to end the world over and over again.

There are only so many times they can scream 'DICTATOR!' before the public at large tunes them out, and that happened on November 5.

Yet they keep coming back to that worn-out card, thinking the next time they tell us Trump is really a fascist will be the magical one that tips the scales in their favors.

Pardon this writer while she rolls her eyes.

They write:

It was wrong to treat Donald Trump as a series of absences. The standard critique has always been that he lacks something that we imagine to be a prerequisite for high office: breeding, or grammar, or diplomacy, or business acumen, or love of country. And he does lack all those things, as well as pretty much any conventional bourgeois virtue you can name.

Trump’s skills and talents go unrecognized when we see him as a conventional candidate—a person who seeks to explain policies that might improve lives, or who works to create the appearance of empathy. Yet this is our shortcoming more than his. Trump has always been a presence, not an absence: the presence of fascism. What does this mean?

When the Soviets called their enemies “fascists,” they turned the word into a meaningless insult. Putinist Russia has preserved the habit: a “fascist” is anyone who opposes the wishes of a Russian dictator. So Ukrainians defending their country from Russian invaders are “fascists.” This is a trick that Trump has copied. He, like Vladimir Putin, refers to his enemies as “fascists,” with no ideological significance at all. It is simply a term of opprobrium.

Recommended

Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI Policies
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Yawn.

How boring.

Exactly.

The last guy tried to amend our CONSTITUTION via X post.

Take all the seats on Trump being a dictator.

Calling it now: Trump leaves office in January 2029 and hands over the levers of power to the next president.

They like Biden's brand of fascism, though.

Absolutely.

And we are so here here for it.

Ouch. And TRUTH.

EL. OH. EL.

The gif is just *chef's kiss*, too.

They'll blame Trump for that, too.

Advertisement

A huge grain of salt.

We do not care.

Tags: DICTATOR DONALD TRUMP FASCIST NEW YORKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI Policies
Warren Squire
Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Into Federal Custody
Eric V.
JD Vance SHUTS Margaret Brennan DOWN for Trying the 'Groceries are Expensive' Gotcha and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Mobilized Military: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Easily Slams Martha Raddatz’s Fake Deportation Concerns
Warren Squire
Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids There Will Be Consequences
Amy Curtis
'When a Republican Is in Charge': Erick Erickson Invokes the 'Erickson Rule of Media Coverage'
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI Policies Warren Squire
Advertisement